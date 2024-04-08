“FRAUDSSSS”: Bucks fans berate Doc Rivers amid 15-16 record, fall below .500 team in his tenure

Jalen Brunson's 43-point performance fueled the New York Knicks as they rallied in the second half, clinching a 122-109 victory on Sunday. The defeat marked the Milwaukee Bucks' fourth consecutive loss.

The Milwaukee Bucks find themselves in the midst of their longest losing streak this season, having dropped six of their last seven games. Currently, Milwaukee maintains a slim lead over the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference playoff seed race, trailing the Boston Celtics for the coveted No. 2 spot.

Milwaukee fans were not happy with the team's Sunday outing and took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One fan expressed frustration, notably labeling the team and coach Doc Rivers as alleged cheats for losing after squandering a first-half lead.

"FRAUDSSSS"

Expand Tweet

Another fan criticized Doc Rivers, suggesting he is one of the most overrated coaches in the history of sports, despite winning a championship in 2008 with the Boston Celtics.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan remarked on how Hall of Famers like Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Paul Pierce significantly contributed to Rivers' lone championship.

"I like Doc, but I’ve been saying he’s overrated as well. Dude had a run with the Celtics that had Rondo, KG, Pierce and Ray Allen and some solid role players. Not hard to win a ring with those guys as an nba coach probably."

One fan mocked Rivers for lacking accountability and blaming the organization whenever the team struggles.

"Say the line Doc Blame the team"

Another fan joined in on the mockery by referring to Doc as nurse, implying he may be underqualified for the job.

"Need to change the coaches name to Nurse Rivers."

With this loss, the Bucks have gone 15-16 since Doc Rivers took the coaching job and have continued to struggle on the road, going below .500 and recording a 1-6 stretch over their last seven games.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Game summary

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to action with a strong performance, tallying 28 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists. He had missed Milwaukee's home game prior to the Toronto Raptors' loss due to a hamstring injury.

Midway through the second quarter, Middleton sustained a facial injury and was unable to continue playing for the remainder of the night.

The incident occurred when New York's Donte DiVincenzo accidentally struck Middleton in the face, causing him to fall to the floor. While Middleton was down, Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein also fell after making a shot, landing on the Bucks forward's back.

In Middleton's absence, Brunson and the Knicks mounted a comeback. Brunson, who has maintained an average of 37.2 points in five matchups against the Bucks this season, continued his stellar performance with eight assists and six rebounds on Sunday.

DiVincenzo contributed 26 points, while Hartenstein recorded 18 points and secured 10 rebounds. Additionally, Josh Hart chipped in with seven points, nine rebounds, and nine assists for the Knicks.