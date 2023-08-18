"Free speech bruh": James Harden gets NBA fans' approval after not facing repercussions for explosive Daryl Morey rant

Earlier this week, James Harden sent NBA fans into a frenzy when he called out Daryl Morey. After the Philadelphia 76ers ended trade talks, the All-Star guard openly stated that his longtime GM is a liar.

Following this rant from James Harden, many expected Adam Silver to step in. Star players openly bashing executives like this is not a good look for the league. However, based on recent reporting, it doesn't seem like Harden will be reprimanded.

“It’s difficult to see how Harden, for his part, will face any league discipline for what he said in China. He publicly and pointedly criticized the highest-ranking official in the 76ers' front office, but there's no league rule that precludes him from doing so.”

In a shocking turn of events, NBA fans sided with Harden in this dispute. They feel he should be able to say whatever he wants in regards to the organization he plays for.

Earlier this offseason, Harden opted into his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. Not long after, he informed Morey he'd like to be traded to the LA Clippers. Later reporting stated Harden is upset with Morey after the two sides were unable to work out a long-term extension.

James Harden doesn't see relationship with Daryl Morey being repaired

Daryl Morey engaged the LA Clippers about a James Harden trade, but nothing came about. Because of this, he made the decision to keep the former MVP heading into the 2024 season.

Over the past few weeks, Harden has made it clear he has no intentions of suiting up for the Philadelphia 76ers. His goal remains landing himself with a new team. At the moment, the situation is playing itself out similar to what Ben Simmons did in Philly following the 2021 postseason.

During a recent interview, Harden was asked about working things out with the Sixers. He stated he doesn't feel his relationship with Morey can ever be fixed.

In the past, we've seen what Harden is capable of when he doesn't want to be with a team anymore. During his final days with the Houston Rockets, he was out of shape and his play was lackluster. Same thing with the Brooklyn Nets when he demanded a trade.

Based on these comments, it doesn't seem like Harden will ever play for the 76ers again. The pressure is now on Morey to get a suitable deal done before this stalemate derails their season.

