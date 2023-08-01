NBA 2K24 is launching soon and fans were excited to see Victor Wembanyama finally become a part of the most popular basketball video game.

NBA 2K's official Twitter page recently dropped a first look at what Wembanyama is set to look like as a virtual player.

While his in-game looks have been receiving mostly favorable reviews , some fans on social media trolled the sneak peek shared by the video game franchise.

Here's what some fans had to say:

@DoctorEthereum tweeted: "Future Greg Oden."

@DoctorEthereum tweeted: "The botched this. He looks nothing like that in IRL."

@MidLyfe tweeted: "Wemby after the spurs finish 20-62"

@Plazuhbtw tweeted: "What can we do with this information"

@Marina_cherryy tweeted: "We don’t need to see first looks… we know how the players look"

@DMac2165 tweeted: "the media has already ruined his career"

@toasted_nerd1 tweeted: "Needs to be skinnier"

@RoLLe92607703 tweeted: "No ONE CARE ITS BUST"

Do NBA Fans dislike Victor Wembanyama?

2023 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

Victor Wembanyama is the most hyped-up rookie since LeBron James. While this shouldn't be an issue considering the dominance he's shown back when he was playing for Metropolitans 92, fans aren't necessarily sold on the idea that Wembanyama is the greatest prospect of all time.

Without a doubt, Wemby proved to the basketball world that he's not all height and length. The towering French player is also a good offensive player who can shoot from a long distance and easily score inside. On top of his offensive skill set is his defensive prowess, making blocking shots look easy thanks to his freakishly long arms.

Knowing how rowdy fans can get, everyone is now already expecting nothing less than potential greatness from the 19-year-old.

Unfortunately, Wembanyama had a disappointing NBA Summer League debut. He scored nine points and only shot 15.3% from the field.

Wembanyama looked fragile on the court after getting dunked on by players several times. Despite having eight rebounds, he seemed to have difficulty securing the boards.

While he was able to bounce back in his second game with a monster performance, his disappointing debut somehow was enough for fans on social media to take extremely contrasting positions on 2023's No. 1 Draft pick.

The good news is, "Wemby" has a lot of support now that he's going to play for the San Antonio Spurs. He has one of the best coaches in league history, Gregg Popovich. He will also have several Spurs legends as mentors such as Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, and David Robinson to help him become a better player.

