“Future Taiwan star”: Nets' decision to send Ben Simmons to G-League draws hilarious response from fans

Ben Simmons has not played in a game for the Brooklny Nets since November 6th. Recent news of where he could be making his return sent NBA fans into a tailspin.

After playing the first handful of games this season, Simmons has sidelined dealing with a back injury that has plauged his Nets tenure. While there is still no timetable on when he'll return, a ramp-up plan is in place. Following the news that Brooklyn plans to get reps in the G-League, fans quickly began clowning the former No. 1 pick.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In the six games that he has played in this season, Ben Simmons is averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. This back injury had plagued him since he joined in the Nets in 2021 after being traded for James Harden. Over the past three seasons, the former All-Star has played in 48 total games.

Ben Simmons admits struggles as he continues to battle injury

When Ben Simmons was drafted No. 1 overall in 2016, he was expected to be one of the league's next young stars. Years later, he now has one of the more bizarre stories in NBA history.

Simmons was an All-Star-level player for years with the Philadelphia 76ers, but things started going downhill in 2021. Mainly, during the Sixers' second-round series with the Atlanta Hawks. After facing a lot of criticism for his shortcomings, the star guard demanded he be traded.

While waiting for his change of scenery, Simmons kept himself distanced from the team. He eventually got his wish at the trade deadline, when he was sent to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden.

Since arriving in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons has spent most of his time on the sidelines. After his back injury flared up again this season, he opened up on how tough things have been for him over the past few years.

"There was a point when I got hurt this season, I was like holy s***, I don't know if I can do this again. There's just something in you, for me, I'm just not gonna stop," Simmons said. "For me, it's a part of the journey, you just have to embrace it."

Expand Tweet

Due to how things have played out for him in recent seasons, many have lost all faith in Simmons returning to the player he was. However, there are still some believers in him. After seeing a post on social media criticizing Simmons, he agent stated that he is going to fix the Nets' problems when he returns.

Expand Tweet

After trading away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last season, the Nets are now led by a rag-tag group of players. As we pass the halfway point in the regular season, they are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a 17-26 record.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!