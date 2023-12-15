“‘Get Curry help’ discourse died”: Warriors fans in shambles as Steph Curry underwhelms in Klay Thompson’s bounce back game

There has been a lot of talk about the Golden State Warriors and they also involve the "Splash Brothers" Klay Thompson and Steph Curry. From Steph's leadership being questioned and Thompson being called a washed-up player, the team can't get enough of criticisms especially if you add up Draymond Green's antics.

However, a narrative that seemed to have stopped even for just one day is that Klay Thompson is not his usual self from the team's championship years.

Against the LA Clippers, when Steph Curry had a tough knight, Klay Thompson stepped up big time with a 30-point output. He was waxing hot beyond the 3-point line as he drained 8-of-12 while also grabbing five rebounds and sinking all of his four free throw attempts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Social media has also taken notice of Thompson's bounce-back game, including some fans who said the "Get Curry Help" narrative is already dead:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some even posted that this time around Thompson needs help after Curry had an off night:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some also linked Thompson's comeback game to Michael Jordan's "I'm back" quote after retiring from the Chicago Bulls for the first time:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Golden State Warriors fall to the LA Clippers despite Klay Thompson's 30-point performance

The Golden State Warriors are back on a losing streak after losing to the LA Clippers, 113-121, at the Crypto.com Arena. Their record falls to 10-14 as the team lost four of their last five matchups.

After a 30-point night from Klay Thompson, the rest of the team was not able to follow through to help in winning the road game. Steph Curry shot only 5-of-17 from the field to finish the game with a subpar 17 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Jonathan Kuminga was the most reliable scorer behind Thompson who shot 50% from the field to tally 15 points and five rebounds. Chris Paul came off the bench with a dozen pints while Moses Moody rounds up the double-digit scorers with 11.

On the other side of the fence, James Harden looked vintage giving the Warriors 28 points, 15 assists, seven rebounds and four blocks. He also shot 5-of-6 beyond the 3-point line and sank 11-of-12 of his free throws.

Kawhi Leonard was not far behind as he contributed 27 points, eight rebounds and two assists while Paul George sat down in this basketball game after attaining a groin injury.

The Golden State Warriors are going to face the Brooklyn Nets next on their home court at the Chase Center on Dec. 16 with the hopes of stopping the bleeding.