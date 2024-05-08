“Get this dude some help please” - Cavs fans in shambles after Donovan Mitchell’s 33 goes to waste in 25-point blowout

Donovan Mitchell looked gassed with roughly five minutes left in the fourth quarter after jacking up a 29-footer against the Boston Celtics. “Spida” scattered 33 points in the first three periods to desperately keep the Cleveland Cavaliers within striking distance of the hosts. J.B. Bickerstaff waved the white flag when he took Mitchell out three plays after the misfired 3-pointer.

The Cavaliers needed every bit of heroics from the former Utah Jazz superstar to send the upstart Orlando Magic on vacatioon in the first round. They need him to keep wearing the Superman cape as the Cavs try to pull off an upset against the No. 1 seed team in the East. If Game 1 was any indication, Mitchell might not be enough for Cleveland to make it a long series.

After the Celtics whipped the Cavaliers 120-95, basketball fans promptly reacted to Donovan Mitchell’s performance:

“Get this dude some help please”

Mitchell’s latest performances are reminding a fan of the last great Cavalier to see action in the playoffs:

“2018 LeBron”

Rapper Drake was dragged into the comments section by another fan:

“Mitchell out here like Drake, 1v20 fr”

A Laker supporter already sees the benefit of a Celtics sweep:

“LAKER OMG PLS CELTICS SWEEP THEM”

Donovan Mitchell averaged 39 points from Games 5-7 in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 4-3 win against the Orlando Magic. They barely survived the Magic, needing an 18-point rally to advance and set a date with the Celtics. It’s a situation the Cavaliers are stuck with against the Celtics, a situation that will likely become a quick series favoring Boston.

The Celtics didn’t even need a big scoring night from Jayson Tatum as Jaylen Brown and Derrick White took care of that. In the series against the Miami Heat, all three averaged over 20 points and stretched Miami’s defense thin. Even without Kristaps Porzingis, backups like Al Horford, Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard can have their moments in torching defenses.

Cleveland only had Mitchell breaching that plateau versus the Magic. Boston’s versatility and depth on offense might be too much for the “Spida-centric” offense the Cavaliers are built on.

The Celtics are daring Donovan Mitchell to beat them by himself

The Boston Celtics are perhaps the best team capable of slowing down Donovan Mitchell behind their backcourt tandem of Derrick White and Jrue Holiday. Despite their best effort, Mitchell can still explode but Boston will concede that if it can limit the others. It was a situation that played out in Game 1, which the Celtics comfortably won.

The five-time All-Star had 33 points but none of his teammates could top 18 points. Darius Garland, a former All-Star, bled for his 14 points against White’s speed, instincts and length. If Evan Mobley had not scrapped for balls around the basket, he might not have scored 18 to support Mitchell.

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff knows beating the Celtics without consistent support around Donovan Mitchell is next to impossible. In the garbage minutes in Game 1, he still designed plays for Georges Niang and Sam Merrill. He was hoping they could get some rhythm heading to Game 2.

The Boston Celtics executed their defensive plan but will expect the Cleveland Cavaliers to adjust. Most will be excited to see how the next showdown will play out after the Cavs were blown off the court in the series opener.