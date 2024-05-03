"Get the f**k out of my face" - Leaked audio shows Tyrese Haliburton goading Damian Lillard into spat during Pacers vs. Bucks

Game 6 between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks was intense as Tyrese Haliburton got into it with Damian Lillard. The two All-Star point guards were matched up the entire series, but they finally broke down last night as they got into a war of words.

The Pacers succeeded in taking care of business as they eliminated the Bucks in six games. Haliburton played well during the series as he averaged 16 points, 5.8 rebounds and 9.3 assists to lead Indiana. Their situation against Milwaukee was also fortunate as Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play a single postseason game.

During the intense elimination game, however, tensions rose as Haliburton and Lillard got heated against each other. The two exchanged words during a timeout. While most fans couldn't decipher what they said to each other, X (formerly Twitter) user @legendz_nba was able to break down what was said.

"Get the f*ck out of my face," Haliburton said.

"You a b*tch," Lillard responded.

Moments after, veteran big men, James Johnson and Bobby Portis Jr. got involved in their point guard's altercation.

"B*tch a** n****, you a b*tch," Portis said to Johnson.

"I will f*ck you up.. I promise you," Johnson threatened.

The big men were issued with a double technical for their involvement in the situation, and they also didn't help in neutralizing it.

Johnson's threats are quite scary as he's claimed to have a 20-0 record in MMA. According to him, he has a black belt in karate and has experienced fighting in MMA at the young age of 18.

Tyrese Haliburton used a Lillard quote on Patrick Beverley

The Bucks formed a defensive scheme around Tyrese Haliburton where veteran guard Patrick Beverley took the assignment of defending him. Pat Bev is known for not backing down against an opponent, especially on the defensive end. After Milwaukee was eliminated, he was asked about what he noticed as he defended the Pacers star.

Beverley boasted that Haliburton struggled offensively and claimed to have forced him to shoot 19% from three, which was almost accurate. Hali saw the interview on X and used a Lillard reference as he reposted it.

"Con man. Flip from above the rim," Haliburton posted.

Ironically, this was the same caption that Lillard used when Beverley defended his would-be teammate back in January 2023. Pat Bev was also asked about him affecting the star's "slow shooting night," which the defensive point guard didn't appreciate.

Beverley was accurate in his assessment of how he shut down Haliburton in their series. In six games, the star guard only shot 29% from deep, including a 1-12 shooting from deep in the Pacers' Game 3 win. But at the end of the day, Indy's star got the final laugh.

