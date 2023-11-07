"Get this man some help": Lakers fans cry for star recruitment as LeBron James' valiant 30-point effort goes in vain

Despite LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham saying LeBron James will only play 29 or fewer minutes, it appears that the team is in need of him on the court for most of the time.

James put up a masterful performance against the Miami Heat on Monday, but it ended in a one-point loss. LBJ tried to carry LA with 30 points but eventually came up short.

LA fans are feeling sorry for the "King" considering, how the Lakers can't seem to win without him. Fans on social media are pleading for the Lakers to get LeBron James some help, especially that he's in the twilight of his career.

Here's what some fans had to say on X:

"I’m done bro get this man some help"

"40 YEARS OLD AND STILL HAS NO HELP IM SO DONE BRO"

"YEAR 21 AND STILL DOMINATING NAME ANOTHER PLAYER DOING THIS YOU CANT"

"Bron still dropping 30 on these young dudes."

"Still gotta carry"

"Cam reddish missing the game winning shot, Austin reaves missing 2 back to back THREES"

"Bro, somebody else on this team has to step up and help him"

"Besides Reaves get this man some help, AD can’t stay healthy after a couple games, bro is a stick waiting to break"

LeBron James still needs to carry the LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers vd Miami Heat

Entering a remarkable 21st year in the league, LeBron James continues to shoulder the weight for the LA Lakers.

Despite nearing his 39th birthday later this year, the expectation might be for LeBron to reduce his playing minutes. However, the Lakers can't afford that, given their struggles, particularly in keeping pace with other NBA teams when "The King James" is on the sidelines.

While it's still magnificent to see LeBron James maintain his peak performance, it's tough not to empathize with him, as at this stage of his illustrious career, he should be gradually stepping out of the spotlight.

Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers' roster must elevate their performance if they aim to secure victories without always relying on LeBron to come to their rescue.