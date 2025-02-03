"Get him in shape first": Michael Jordan's former teammate slams $1,000,000 ex-NFL linebacker, Robert Griffin III's take on Luka Doncic trade 

Luka Doncic has dominated chatter on social media since Sunday. Before the weekend could close, former pro athletes were offering takes on the newest superstar to join the LA Lakers.

On Sunday night, Emmanuel Acho — a retired NFL linebacker whose net worth is $1 million as per Celebrity Net Worth — gave an impassioned opinion on the Doncic trade.

"As a Dallas native, who went to the Mavs' first NBA Finals in 2006 and the parade in 2011," Acho said in a video on X, "I can confidently say trading prime Luka Doncic is one of the biggest mistakes in the history of sports. This is organizational malpractice. I am sick."

A former teammate of Michael Jordan, Ron Harper, then slammed Acho's take with a curt reply.

"Stick to football please," Harper tweeted.

The 6-foot-6 former NBA combo guard wasn't done.

Ex-Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III chimed in on the Doncic trade, saying that the Slovenian guard was about to take his game to a new level.

"Oh Luka is about to be on demon mode in LA," Griffin tweeted.

Harper responded by pointing out what it would take for Doncic to truly elevate his performance,

"You’ve to get him in shape first," Harper tweeted in response.

While Harper might be basing his opinion on the eye test, it's worth noting that Doncic's conditioning reportedly factored in the Dallas Mavericks' decision to trade him. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the five-time All-Star's "constant conditioning issues" made the Mavs front office second-guess the prospect of Doncic signing a supermax contract extension.

Ron Harper offers take on NBA trades in aftermath of Luka Doncic deal

The outspoken netizen that he is, Ron Harper delivered a response to several online users who tweeted their opinions on the Luka Doncic trade.

One of the users that Harper replied to was content creator Brandon Awadis, who floated the possibility of some unseen shenanigans leading to the blockbuster deal.

"Luka was probably the most untouchable player in the league.. you don’t trade him for NO REASON. Especially if he didn’t request out," Awadis tweeted. "Something crazy had to have happened behind the scenes in Dallas."

Harper refuted Awadis' take with a simple three-word tweet:

"Everyone is tradable…."

When Doncic eventually makes his Lakers debut, Harper — who won two rings with the Tinseltown team — is sure to weigh in on his performance yet again.

