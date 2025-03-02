"Getting eliminated in the playoffs by Jokic" - NBA fans react to Lakers potentially closing in on 2nd seed in WC shortly after Luka Doncic trade 

About a month ago, the LA Lakers completely changed the landscape of the NBA by trading for Luka Doncic. Weeks removed from the blockbuster deal, fans are buzzing as the new-look squad continues to climb the Western Conference standings.

Prior to the trade, LA was already near the top of the standings. They've only managed to improve since Doncic debuted and found his footing with his new team. Heading into their rematch with the LA Clippers Sunday, they are riding high on a five-game win streak.

Along with picking up another win over their crosstown rivals, the Lakers have something to gain with a victory on Sunday. Following the Denver Nuggets' loss to the Boston Celtics, LA could jump to No. 2 in the standings with a victory.

As they prepare to potentially jump ahead of the Nuggets, fans pour in online with their thoughts on the Doncic-led LA squad:

Despite some critics, the majority of fans are eager to see LA continue to impress with their new star duo.

"Could be the first team to win it without a center since the warriors," one fan said.

"Damn Lakers lowkey cooking," another fan said.

"Lol they fr cooking," said one fan.

When the trade first happened, many expected growing pains with LeBron James and Doncic both being ball-dominant stars. However, they've managed prove their critics wrong as they continue to stockpile wins.

LA Clippers forward reacts to Luka Doncic being traded to Lakers

It's rare for something to happen in the NBA that leaves the whole basketball community in shock. However, that's what happened when the Lakers executed their trade with the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic. Now that there's been time for the dust to settle, one of his former teammates gave his thoughts on the situation.

What left so many stunned by the trade was that the Mavericks parted ways with their franchise cornerstone at the start of his prime. Especially considering they filled out the roster to fit with him, and it resulted in a finals appearance last season. Among those brought in to complement Doncic was high-flying forward Derrick Jones Jr.

While speaking with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Jones Jr. gave his thoughts on the Lakers' blockbuster. He, like many fans and analysts, didn't believe the deal was real.

“I thought it was fake. I didn’t believe it. It’s a business, at the end of the day. So you never know what can happen. I’m just glad that he got his head on straight. He moved on, and he’s ready to hoop.”

Jones Jr. spent one season in Dallas, where he impressed in a supporting role as a three-and-D wing alongside Doncic. After they fell short to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, he opted to join the LA Clippers in free agency.

