"Getting a QB to pair up with Zion" - Pelicans acquiring former Lakers Matt Ryan has NBA fans reacting hilariously

The New Orleans Pelicans are acquiring Matt Ryan on a two-way contract as per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan played 34 regular season games for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers in 2022-23. News of the move had fans in a frenzy, particularly due to Matt Ryan's namesake in the NFL.

Many fans joked that the Pelicans had instead acquired Matt Ryan, the NFL player. The Pelicans are looking for complimentary pieces to surround their core. Ryan is a cheap but solid addition with a history of making big plays. That did not stop many fans from taking shots at the forward.

In addition, Laker fans bombarded the announcement to commemorate the former Lakers forward's corner three shot, which sent a game against the Pelicans to overtime in November 2022.

According to ESPN, Ryan did not go to town to celebrate after hitting that shot against the Pelicans. He hitched a car ride from a team staffer back to the hotel he was staying in near the Lakers' practice facility. He had nowhere else to live as he was still waiting for his first check to hit his account.

The Pelicans continue the elusive search for a playoff appearance

Matt Ryan was a 38.1 percent shooter from the arc in 35 games last season. He will provide additional shooting for the Pelicans as they start the season without Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall.

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to push for the playoffs in the Western Conference. With a healthy Zion Williamson, the team is expected to repeat the impressive start they had in the 2022-23 season.

Williamson will be assisted by a talented starting squad comprising veteran guard CJ McCollum and bucket-getter Brandon Ingram. Herbert Jones will be expected to shore up the defensive side along with formidable center Jonas Valanciunas.

The Pelicans have qualified for the play-in two seasons in a row. Last year's defeat to the young Oklahoma City Thunder was the most bitter disappointment. They will be looking to advance straight to the NBA playoffs by earning at least the sixth seed in the conference.