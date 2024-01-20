Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update: Latest on 2x NBA MVP's return vs Detroit Pistons (January 20, 2024) 

Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury update is something a lot would be looking forward to after the Milwaukee Bucks star missed the last match against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bucks were listless in the two-time NBA MVP's absence. Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton couldn't make much of a difference.

The Bucks lost 135-95, ending their three-game winning streak. It's a small sample size since Giannis has missed only two games, and the Bucks have gone 1-1 in that stretch. They won against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 15 without him.

However, Wednesday's 40-point mauling at the hands of the Cavaliers proved the Bucks need Giannis to succeed against good teams. Lillard scored 17 on 20 shots in that game, while Middleton produced a season-low two-point outing, hitting only one of his 10 shots.

The Bucks struggling defense looked even more lackluster without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who's also been their driving force on that end of the floor.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update

Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury update ahead of Saturday's clash against the Detroit Pistons is that he's probable. Giannis wasn't on the injury report before but was a late scratch. Ahead of the game, Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin said he's hoping to see Giannis available. Griffin said Giannis practiced with the team Friday and looked good, so the optimism is that he will be available to play.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis is on the injury report for a right shoulder contusion. It's unclear when he sustained the injury, but it could be during a pre-game practice session. He wasn't on the injury report before Wednesday's contest, so Giannis didn't sustain an in-game injury.

It also isn't expected to be a long-term issue since he's probable after missing only one game. A probable status means a player is likelier to play than to miss a contest.

Before this, Giannis had sustained foot and calf injuries, but neither saw him miss a game. He was rested against the Raptors on Nov. 15.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons game will be available via local TV coverage in the respective cities. Bally Sports Wisconsin will televise the game in Milwaukee, while Bally Sports Detroit will show the game in Detroit. Fans outside the local regions can watch the contest online via a subscription to NBA League Pass. The game will commence at 3:00 PM ET at Little Caesars Arena.

