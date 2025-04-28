"Giannis is leaving Milwaukee": NBA fans in disarray after heartbreaking update on Damian Lillard's injury in Game 4 vs Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a major setback in Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday when Damian Lillard sustained a serious injury. The incident occurred in the first quarter as Lillard collapsed to the floor without any contact while initiating the Bucks' offense.

Ad

The veteran point guard was visibly in pain and had to be helped off the court before heading straight to the locker room. Shortly after, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Lillard would not return, confirming his night was over. Haynes also indicated that the injury is believed to be "potentially severe."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lillard’s injury and the concerning update quickly sent shockwaves through the NBA community. Fans reacted swiftly on social media, with some even speculating that this could signal Giannis Antetokounmpo's potential departure from Milwaukee next season.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Giannis is leaving Milwaukee," a fan commented.

"He clearly tore his Achilles, poor guy. Hope for the best," commented another fan.

"If it’s ACL Not only season Bucks franchise might be Over ! Giannis might be gone," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We’ve seen that injury before just hoping for the best," said another fan.

"Bucks need to start the rebuild. It’s over," a fan wrote.

"Unfortunately, we know exactly what it is. This is heartbreaking," wrote another fan.

Damian Lillard's night was cut short after just six minutes of action in Game 4. Before exiting due to injury, he went 0-for-2 from the field and managed to tally two rebounds and one assist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More