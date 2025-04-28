"Giannis is leaving Milwaukee": NBA fans in disarray after heartbreaking update on Damian Lillard's injury in Game 4 vs Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a major setback in Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday when Damian Lillard sustained a serious injury. The incident occurred in the first quarter as Lillard collapsed to the floor without any contact while initiating the Bucks' offense.
The veteran point guard was visibly in pain and had to be helped off the court before heading straight to the locker room. Shortly after, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Lillard would not return, confirming his night was over. Haynes also indicated that the injury is believed to be "potentially severe."
Lillard’s injury and the concerning update quickly sent shockwaves through the NBA community. Fans reacted swiftly on social media, with some even speculating that this could signal Giannis Antetokounmpo's potential departure from Milwaukee next season.
"Giannis is leaving Milwaukee," a fan commented.
"He clearly tore his Achilles, poor guy. Hope for the best," commented another fan.
"If it’s ACL Not only season Bucks franchise might be Over ! Giannis might be gone," a fan said.
"We’ve seen that injury before just hoping for the best," said another fan.
"Bucks need to start the rebuild. It’s over," a fan wrote.
"Unfortunately, we know exactly what it is. This is heartbreaking," wrote another fan.
Damian Lillard's night was cut short after just six minutes of action in Game 4. Before exiting due to injury, he went 0-for-2 from the field and managed to tally two rebounds and one assist.
