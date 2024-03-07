“Giannis out there scratching his a**”: Warriors igniting Chase Center to annihilate Bucks by 35 points has fans crowning their glory

The Golden State Warriors returned with a bang as they walloped the Milwaukee Bucks by 35 points at Chase Center on Wednesday night. After being humbled by the Boston Celtics earlier last Sunday, the Warriors led by Steph Curry decimated Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks 125-90 to improve to 33-28 and take ninth place in the Western Conference standings.

The win was enough for Dubs fans to reignite hopes of the team making their way to the playoffs, while also having a dig at 'The Greek Freak.'

One of the fans had a hilarious response to the win.

"Giannis out there scratching his a** ok."

More responses followed:

Warriors fans were over the moon after the team's win over the Bucks

Curry led from the front with 29 points, eight rebounds and 5 assists. Jonathan Kuminga chipped in with 20 points, while Draymond Green at center had 12 points, six boards and as many assists. The highlight was Trayce Jackson-Davis pouring in 15 points and six rebounds coming off the bench. Milwaukee's big guns had quiet nights with Giannis Antetokounmpo propping up 23 points and Damian Lillard with 20 points.

Looking at the larger picture, the loss doesn't hurt the Bucks as much as it would have hurt Golden State had the result been the other way around. The former is a playoff-bound side, while for Steve Kerr and his troops, their playoff berth aspirations hinge on how they fare for the remainder of the season and hope that a few results from other teams go their way.

Can the Golden State Warriors make the playoffs?

At the time of writing, the packed West makes it hard to see which teams placed between seven to ten make the playoffs. With the LA Lakers going down the Sacramento Kings, the Dubs are placed ninth and trail the Dallas Mavericks by just one win.

Much depends on the Warriors' big three of Curry, Green, and Klay Thompson. With Andrew Wiggins back in the mix along with Chris Paul, Golden State has the necessary artillery to make a playoff push. Up next, they play the Chicago Bulls.