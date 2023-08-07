Gilbert Arenas reveals Ty Lue's secret reason for resigning Russell Westbrook to the Clippers

Russell Westbrook’s personality seems to rub people the wrong way, including some parts of the media. He has gotten into heated confrontations with fans and has fiercely pushed back at reporters in a few press conferences.

Still, Ty Lue and the LA Clippers signed him off the buyout market following Westbrook’s trade from the LA Lakers to the Utah Jazz. Gilbert Arenas, in his podcast, claimed this was the reason the Clippers acquired him:

“Here’s something that’s gonna shock the basketball world and all of them reporters out there. I talked to [Clippers coach] Tyronn Lue and I said, ‘Why does my man’s getting low money? I’m talking about Westbrook.

He said, ‘We gave him everything we had! He didn’t wanna go nowhere and we’re glad he didn’t because we’ve never had a leader and he is our leader.

Arenas added:

“Think about the perception of Westbrook and Tyronn Lue said, ‘We finally had a leader on our team to push us forward.”

Kenyon Martin, who was a guest of the show, doubled down on Arenas’ point about Russell Westbrook and made it clearer:

“I believe that! I believe that. ... Paul George one of the best [and] talented offensive players there is, he just seems a quiet kind of guy. ... If I have to say something, I might. Kawhi ain’t gonna say nothing.”

Kawhi Leonard can never be relied on to rally the troops with words. He would much more likely just put his head down and work rather than say something. Paul George isn’t as quiet but he’s also not Russell Westbrook.

After signing a rest-of-the-season contract with the LA Clippers after the buyout, “Brodie” will be returning. He inked a two-year $7.86 million deal with a player option in the second.

Russell Westbrook proved in the playoffs that he can back up his words with his play on the court

Paul George didn’t play in the playoffs after a nasty knee injury with just a few weeks left in the regular season. Kawhi Leonard followed soon after, playing just two games in the first round of the postseason against the Phoenix Suns.

“The Claw” was spectacular in the two games he was available. He averaged 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Many were reminded that he is still one of the best two-way players in the NBA today.

Russell Westbrook, however, was just as brilliant, particularly when Leonard didn’t return in the series. Westbrook had nine points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals in Game 1. He made several clutch plays that allowed the Clippers to win and steal home-court advantage.

Lee Harvey @MusikFan4Life Russell Westbrook's 5-game 1st round series against the Phoenix Suns : 23.6 points on 41% shooting, 35.7% from 3, 88% from the FT line, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists & 4 turnovers in 38.4 minutes (5th 1st round exit in his last 6 playoff appearances) pic.twitter.com/5CVrAlIGez

For the rest of the series, Russell Westbrook averaged 27.3 PPG, 7.3 APG and 6.6 RPG. He very nearly led the Clippers to yet another upset win in Game 3 but the Clippers couldn’t hit crucial shots.

It was safe to say Ty Lue was eager to re-sign him.

