“Give them the medal already”: NBA fans starstruck amid Team USA lineup confirmation for Olympics 2024

Team USA has gathered a lineup of top-tier talent for the 2024 Summer Olympics, set to take place in Paris, France. Unlike its previous iterations that have lacked star power, this year's Team USA boasts bona fide NBA superstars who have committed to competing.

According to NBA analyst Shams Charania, a number of superstars, including LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, and Devin Booker, are considered locks to play for Team USA.

Charania also said Team USA is actively seeking to add Jrue Holiday, known for his pesky defense, as one of the 12 members on its roster for the 2024 Olympics.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

A basketball fan page on X (formerly Twitter) created a graphic showcasing the USA team's projected starting lineup and sixth man, and fans are amazed by the incredible depth and talent of the team.

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote:

“Give them the medal already.”

Expand Tweet

Here are other fan reactions to Team USA’s stacked lineup for the Paris Olympics:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other stars that can join Team USA's lineup for the Paris Olympics

Team USA managed to qualify for the Olympics after finishing fourth in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Several NBA stars are being considered to bolster its already star-studded lineup for Paris.

In October, Tim Reynolds reported that Bam Adebayo, DeMar DeRozan, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell, Khris Middleton, Julius Randle, Zach LaVine, Aaron Gordon, Kyle Kuzma, Zion Williamson, Kawhi Leonard, Fred VanVleet, and Brook Lopez have all expressed their willingness to participate if selected.

LeBron James was one of the first stars to commit to the USA team. Before this NBA season, he expressed interest in joining, noting that he wouldn't have to do much with other stars alongside him.

Expand Tweet

“From the players that we have here off the top of my head that could fill that roster up, I don’t think it would be too much of a physical toll,” James, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, said.

“I wouldn’t have to do much. Rebound a little bit, pass a little bit, defend, block some shots, you know? But we’ll see. We’ll see what happens.”

One of the USA team's major acquisitions is the reigning MVP, Joel Embiid, who chose to join the team despite receiving interest from France and Cameroon. However, he sustained a knee injury in January and has yet to recover from it.

The frontcourt has been a weak point for the USA team, as evidenced by their performance in the FIBA World Cup. Embiid could potentially address this issue, but if he is unavailable due to his injury or other reasons, there are other options to consider, including Lopez, and if he commits, Anthony Davis.

The USA has won four straight Olympic gold medals.