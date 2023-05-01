"Give us a 7 game series"- NBA fans are going bonkers as LeBron James and Steph Curry are set to face other for another time

The Golden State Warriors are moving on to the Western Conference semifinals to face the LA Lakers. Once again, fans will witness a matchup between LeBron James and Steph Curry. The two rivals have faced each other in the playoffs ever since Curry's first title run with Golden State back in 2015.

Normally we'd see LeBron James and Steph Curry compete against each other in the playoffs during the NBA Finals. But this time around, they'll be facing off against each other for the first time in the same conference. While they already technically did battle during the 2021 Play-In Tournament, they haven't played one another in the playoffs ever since LeBron arrived in the West.

Fans are now excited to see the two superstars face each other once again. The last time James and Curry played each other in the playoffs was back in the 2018 NBA Finals. Given how long ago that was, fans now want to see the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors matchup go on until Game 7.

@Zen0_king16n tweeted: "Give us a 7 game series and I don’t care"

The upcoming matchup between LeBron James and Steph Curry has fans debating

LeBron James and Steph Curry will finally face each other again in the playoffs after five years. Both superstars made history when they played against each other in four consecutive NBA Finals. In terms of series wins, Curry has the advantage as he has a win-loss record of 3-1 against James in the postseason. However, the circumstances are a bit different now.

Ever since the trade deadline, the LA Lakers have proven themselves to be real threats in the West. Despite their rough start to the season, the Lakers are now moving on to the semifinals. While the Golden State Warriors are the defending champions, LA also has the championship DNA with Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup.

Given how tough it is to predict which team could possibly win the series, LeBron James and Steph Curry fans are now debating on social media on who could come out on top. Here's what some fans had to say:

@D33z6969 tweeted: "Steph will prove he’s the best player of this generation. Again."

@GladiLDS tweeted: "I really love 🤎Steph but love 🤎Lebron too sooo ....☺️"

@cookedbylegoat tweeted: "My glorious King Lebron James"

@Underrated_Dom tweeted: "Lebron, our bigs ain’t going down like that."

@PickensBurgh tweeted: "Gimme Steph over leMickey"

