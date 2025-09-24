"Go back home" - NBA fans react as 3x All-Star Ben Simmons gets linked with Australian teams after Knicks snub

NBA fans reacted to a report suggesting that the National Basketball League was trying to recruit Ben Simmons. After his contract ended with the LA Clippers, Simmons was still looking to get a call from NBA teams. According to Talk Basket, in a conversation with CODE Sports, NBL owner Larry Kestelman said that &quot;too good a talent not to be playing basketball.&quot; He also revealed that he had every intention to reach out to the free agent NBA player to come back and play in front of the home crowd. I hope he comes and plays for the passion of it and a deal in the NBL is somewhere where his passion could be reignited,&quot; Kestelman said. Reacting to the report, a fan commented that it was Ben Simmons' lack of preparation that he wasn't getting calls from NBA teams.&quot;Go back home buddy the American dream is but is you to blame u didn’t work hard enough.&quot;BillyPMS🏀🏈⚾️ @Billy_PMSLINK@TheDunkCentral @TalkBasket Go back home buddy the American dream is but is you to blame u didn’t work hard enoughA fan was stunned by how much the 2016 No. 1 had regressed in his career.&quot;Has there ever been a player that regressed more than Ben Simmons did?&quot;TAMPON IN THE MENS ROOM @OBEYTHELIELINK@TheDunkCentral @TalkBasket Has there ever been a player that regressed more than Ben Simmons did?A fan brutally trolled Simmons and said that the former Philadelphia 76ers star won't play well even in the NBL.&quot;They know he can't shoot right ? Like he physically can't.&quot;Big Perk burner @mamommascookingLINK@TheDunkCentral @TalkBasket They know he can’t shoot right ? Like he physically can’tA fan commented in support of Russell Westbrook, who is still a free agent.&quot;Russell Westbrook deserves a spot 10 times more than this bum.&quot;frappharden @frapphardenLINK@TheDunkCentral @TalkBasket Russell Westbrook deserves a spot 10 times more than this bumA fan brutally shaded Ben Simmons, calling him a liability.&quot;don't think any NBA teams want this liability anymore, so this makes sense.&quot;bellx @bellx_cryptoLINK@TheDunkCentral @TalkBasket don't think any NBA teams want this liability anymore, so this makes sense.&quot;Good get him THE F..K OUT OF NBA!!!&quot;Hunttu2019 @hunttu2019LINK@TheDunkCentral @TalkBasket Good get him THE F..K OUT OF NBA!!!&quot;gon head pack it up buddy 😂.&quot;jaySpence1 @jayjay105579LINK@TheDunkCentral @TalkBasket gon head pack it up buddy 😂Ben Simmons' agent drops him as client after Knicks offer rejectionBen Simmons' stint with the LA Clippers didn't boost his stock in the NBA. The free agent player logged fewer than 3 points and shot less than 45% from the field. After his contract was over with the Clippers, the only interested team in finding a way to sign Simmons was the New York Knicks.However, according to the New York Post, when Simmons' agent Bernie Lee spoke to him about the Knicks' potential offer, Simmons rejected the offer. Shortly after Simmons was rejected, Lee dropped him as his client.According to Post, Simmons wanted more than a veteran minimum contract from the Knicks. However, the Knicks could only offer him a veteran minimum. In 18 games for the Clippers last season, Simmons logged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists and shot 43.4% from the field.