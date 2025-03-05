"God is coming for Nico Harrison" - Fans outlandishly blame Mavericks GM as orange dust storm sweeps Dallas skies

Amid adverse weather conditions in Dallas, NBA fans outlandishly blamed Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison. They comically hinted at the widely disdained front office executive facing the repercussions of his controversial blockbuster Luka Doncic trade.

On Tuesday, orange dust clouds swept across parts of Texas, fueled by strong winds from the west. The storm reached downtown Dallas in the afternoon, creating a surreal dystopian-like scene, obscuring Dallasites' visibility.

Many Dallas fans on X/Twitter promptly related the situation to Harrison. The Mavericks GM has been heavily scrutinized since unexpectedly shipping Doncic, his team's beloved franchise cornerstone, to the LA Lakers on Feb. 2.

Fan disapproval of Harrison escalated on Tuesday. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Dallas' main trade return, superstar big man Anthony Davis (thigh), could be shut down for the remainder of the season.

Charania noted that Davis and his representation are "gonna have some very hard conversations" after his co-star Kyrie Irving's season-ending left ACL tear.

Following the news, fans directed further ire toward Harrison, including faulting him for Dallas' inclement weather.

"God is coming for Nico Harrison," @TheDavila_25 said.

"THE NICO EFFECT CONTINUES," @Free2BeMe777 wrote.

"Nico Harrison, this is all your fault. I hope you're happy," @TheDavila_25 said.

"Nico did this," @MFFL_5 wrote.

NBA analyst calls for Nico Harrison to be fired amid Mavericks' injury woes

Regarding the bleakness of the Mavericks' situation, according to Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor, it's so worrisome that Nico Harrison should be fired immediately.

"Patrick Dumont, the Mavericks' owner, needs to fire Nico Harrison today," O'Connor said on Tuesday's edition of "The Kevin O'Connor Show." "This injury is an opportunity for him to gain the respect and trust of Mavericks fans by admitting the grave mistake because this is all Nico Harrison's fault. All of it."

O'Connor noted that trading a "25-year-old megastar in Luka Doncic less than one year after making the NBA Finals" was an "idiotic decision." He added that the deal and Anthony Davis' ensuing left adductor strain led to Kyrie Irving overexerting himself and tearing his ACL.

Dallas (32-30, 10th in the Western Conference) now faces several short-term and long-term question marks, including whether to move forward with Harrison at the helm.

