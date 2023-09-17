“Golden State looking like a retirement home”: Reports of Dubs pursuing Dewayne Dedmon have NBA fans wheezing 

The Golden State Warriors appear to have listened to their fanbase and are now in search of a center to add to their roster. One of the players reportedly on their radar is Dewayne Dedmon, a 34-year-old center who's been playing in the NBA for 11 seasons.

While it's great how the Warriors are working on improving their team's size, fans aren't exactly sold on the idea of adding older players to the roster.

Similar to the LA Lakers a few seasons ago, the Golden State Warriors are an aging team and should be focusing on rounding up younger guys for their future.

However, based on the current path the Warriors have taken since acquiring Chris Paul, it appears they're on the verge of replicating the Lakers' initial season with Russell Westbrook. Fans are now roasting the dubs on social media.

@KawhiNewEra tweeted: "Golden State looking like a retirement home lmaoo"

@ballroomservice tweeted: "Warriors lineup next season"

@feellikebron23 tweeted: "Warriors this year"

@elIisburner tweeted: "Warriors are officially a play in team"

@RealClutchMcGee tweeted: "The Warriors are cooked LMAO"

@tracedontmiss tweeted: "yeah the Warriors dynasty is officially over they’re desperate"

@Jireh_Trades tweeted: "What in the retirement home is going here"

@SundustCrusader tweeted: "Retirement home 😂 warriors not making the playin at this rate"

Golden State Warriors planning to add size by bringing in Dwight Howard

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have recognized the need to bolster their frontcourt presence. While Steve Kerr prefers a smaller lineup, they understand the importance of being prepared to face dominant big men like Nikola Jokic or Anthony Davis in the playoffs.

Teams like Memphis, led by Steven Adams, pose a significant rebounding challenge for the Warriors as well.

In recent weeks, the Warriors have been evaluating veteran players who could potentially fill one of their remaining roster spots. This list includes Will Barton, Stanley Johnson, and Derrick Favors. Now, Dwight Howard has also reportedly entered the mix.

According to reports by The Athletic's Anthony Slater, the Warriors have conducted workouts with several experienced big men in recent weeks. Among these candidates, Dwight Howard is seen as having the highest potential and is a genuine consideration.

Slater added that the decision to bring in the 37-year-old Howard will depend on his attitude and approach during discussions with the team's decision-makers.