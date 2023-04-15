Golden State Warriors depth chart: How do the Dubs look for playoff round against Kings 

As the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors have high hopes going into this year's playoffs. With a first-round matchup against the streaking Sacramento Kings set to begin Saturday evening, let's take a look at the Golden State Warriors' depth chart for Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs.

Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PG Stephen Curry Jordan Poole Ty Jerome Lester Quinones SG Klay Thompson Gary Payton II Jordan Poole Moses Moody SF Donte DiVincenzo Anthony Lamb Andrew Wiggins Patrick Baldwin Jr. PF Andrew Wiggins Jonathan Kuminga Anthony Lamb C Draymond Green Kevon Looney JaMychal Green

Fortunately for the Warriors, who have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season, the team is healthy going into their first-round matchup. Andrew Wiggins will make his highly anticipated return to the court, however he will be coming off the bench and will play 20-25 minutes, according to Shams Charania.

Given that it will be his first game since Feb. 13, it's safe to say that once Wiggins gets back into rhythm, he'll quickly be inserted back into the starting lineup. Although he hasn't played in over two months now, coach Steve Kerr is confident that he's ready to go:

"Today is a much lighter day after the scrimmage yesterday. We continue to go on our game plan and kind of went through a lot of half court stuff. No scrimmage today, it was a good day. Andrew looks great and he's feeling good and ready to go."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Steve Kerr shares that Andrew Wiggins looks great and is ready to go Steve Kerr shares that Andrew Wiggins looks great and is ready to go 🙌 https://t.co/Mxts9XAnVu

Previewing the Golden State Warriors' first-round matchup vs. the Sacramento Kings

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings faced off four times during the regular season. The first game took place in late October early on in the season, with the Warriors picking up a big 130-125 win. Notably, Steph Curry put up 33 points, while both Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole put up 24.

Just weeks later, the two faced off again, where the Warriors picked up a narrow 116-113 win thanks to an astounding 47-point performance by Steph Curry. Later that week, however, the Kings picked up a big 122-115 win to bring the season series to 2-1.

For the Sacramento franchise, it was a team effort, with Domantas Sabonis scoring 26, De'Aaron Fox scoring 22 and Keegan Murray scoring 21. In addition, Kevin Huerter also put up 17 points in 32 minutes.

Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors

It was months until the two teams met for a fourth time, with the Warriors picking up a 119-97 win over the Kings in early April. The win closed out the season series as the Warriors cemented their 3-1 win thanks to a combined 54 points from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

As the two teams look toward the playoffs, many questions will be answered. Will the Warriors be able to overcome their inability to win on the road? Will the return of Andrew Wiggins fuel the Warriors to a big playoff run? Will the Kings be able to defeat the defending champions in their first playoff appearance in 16 years?

Tune in tonight to see how things play out in Game 1.

