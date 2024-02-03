Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks starting lineups and depth charts for February 3 | 2023-24 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors will look to continue their two-game win streak when they play the Atlanta Hawks on the road Saturday. The Warriors won their most recent game 121-101 against the Memphis Grizzlies. Third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga led Golden State with 29 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The Hawks are on a three-game winning streak and will desperately try to make it four Saturday. Their most recent victory was a 129-120 win against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Trae Young led Atlanta with 32 points and 15 assists.

The Warriors (21-24) are 12th in the West, while the Hawks (21-27) are 10th in the East. The Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena. Fans can watch the game live on Bally Sports SE-ATL and NBC Sports Bay Area. The game will also be streamed live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks: Injury Reports

Golden State Warriors injury report for Feb. 3

The Warriors are expected to be without four key contributors. Chris Paul is out with a broken left hand, while Gary Payton II recovers from a hamstring strain. Moses Moody (left calf strain) and Dario Saric (undisclosed illness) are out as well.

Player Status Injury Chris Paul Out Broken left hand Gary payton II Out Hamstring strain Moses Moody Out Left calf strain Dario Saric Out Illness

Atlanta Hawks injury report forFeb. 3

The Hawks will be without Vit Krejci (shoulder), De’Andre Hunter (knee) and Mouhamed Gueye (back). Saddiq Bey is questionable as well with a left ankle sprain that he sustained against the Suns on Friday.

Player Status Injury Vit Krejci Out Shoulder injury De'Andre Hunter Out Knee injury Mouhamed Gueye Out Back injury Saddiq Bey Questionable Left ankle sprain

Here’s a look at the Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks starting lineups and depth charts for Feb. 3.

Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks: Starting lineups and depth chart

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Steph Curry Brandin Podziemski Cory Joseph SG Klay Thompson Steph Curry Brandin Podziemski SF Andrew Wiggins Jonathan Kuminga Klay Thompson PF Jonathan Kuminga Draymond Green Andrew Wiggins C Draymond Green Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis

Atlanta Hawks starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Trae Young Dejounte Murray Trent Forrest SG Dejounte Murray Bogdan Bogdanovic Patty Mills SF Garrison Mathews Wesley Matthews Bogdan Bogdanovic PF Jalen Johnson Onyeka Okongwu Bruno Fernando C Clint Capela Bruno Fernando Onyeka Okongwu

Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks: Key matchups

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson vs. Hawks defense

Both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are expected to play against the Hawks. In the most recent matchup between the two teams on Jan. 24, Golden State won 134-112 behind Curry’s 25 points and Thompson’s 24 points. The Splash Bros combined for 10-of-18 shooting from behind the arc.

If the duo are to repeat a similar performance, it could be a tough ask for the Atlanta guards. While Dejounte Murray is a good defender, the same cannot be said about Trae Young. It could come down to Curry and Thompson exploiting Young’s defensive woes to get the Warriors a win.

Jonathan Kuminga vs. Hawks forwards

There were talks of Jonathan Kuminga being the future of Golden State for the past two seasons. But those were only talks, as Kuminga showed promise only to fizzle out. If the past eight games are any indication, Kuminga has truly arrived, as he scored 20 or more points in all those games.

The Hawks, already without De’Andre Hunter and possibly Saddiq Bey, could have a tough time against Kuminga. Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela will have to take the assignment of guarding the Congolese forward who seems unstoppable at the moment.

