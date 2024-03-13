Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports for March 13, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors continue their short, three-game road trip on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors want to get one back from the Mavs after losing the first meeting 132-122 on Dec. 30 at the Chase Center. They were supposed to face each other again on Jan. 19 but was postponed following the death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic.

Golden State missed Steph Curry for the past two games with an ankle injury. Steve Kerr had to modify his lineup with Chris Paul and Klay Thompson back as starters at the expense of Brandin Podziemski. It has been a hit-and-miss so far with one loss and one win, both against the San Antonio Spurs.

Meanwhile, the Mavs have found their rhythm again after a disappointing stretch in the first week of March highlighted by a 28-point defeat to the Boston Celtics. They have now won three in a row thanks to "Luka Magic." The Slovenian sensation has been on a tear this month, sparking the tame MVP conversations.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports for March 13, 2024

Underwhelming is one of the best words to use for the Golden State Warriors this season. They started the campaign really well before the wheels fell off despite a relatively healthy roster. Chris Paul and Gary Payton II missed time, but it allowed players such as Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody to blossom.

The Dallas Mavericks have had their fair share of injuries to players such as Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Dante Exum and Maxi Kleber. The Mavs are starting to get their health back, but they need to remain consistent on the floor. They have time to make up for it and possibly climb the standings.

Golden State Warriors injury report

Steph Curry is the only player on the Golden State Warriors injury report for tonight's contest. Curry is still dealing with a sprained right ankle and there's no timetable for his return. The good news for the Warriors is he's been cleared to participate in on-court activities.

Player Status Injury Steph Curry Out Left Ankle Sprain

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Dallas Mavericks have the same fortunes as their opponents tonight. Only one player is injured – second-year guard Brandon Williams, who is nursing a left wrist sprain. There are three more players on the Mavs injury report, but all are just assigned to the NBA G League.

Player Status Injury Greg Brown III Out G League Assignment Alex Fudge Out G League Assignment Oliver-Maxence Prosper Out G League Assignment Brandon Williams Out Left Wrist Sprain

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks?

Fans at home can watch the Golden State Warriors slug it out with the Dallas Mavericks on NBC Sports Bay Area, and WFAA and UniMás 49 in Dallas. The game has a start time of 8:30 p.m. EST and is also available via live stream on the NBA League Pass.

