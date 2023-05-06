Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - May 6th, 2023 | NBA Playoffs, Game 3

The Golden State Warriors ran roughshod over the LA Lakers in Game 1 to even their series at one game apiece. Klay Thompson, who waited 12 years to face the team he rooted for as a young kid, led the way for the defending champs.

“Killa Klay” erupted for 30 points on 11-18 shooting, including 8-11 from behind the arc. Thompson’s hot hands in the first half kept the Warriors within striking distance in the first 12 minutes of the game. Golden State then crushed LA 86-47 in the next two quarters to run away with the win.

Steph Curry, who was the main focus of the Lakers’ defense, finished with 20 points and handed out 12 assists. Curry’s playmaking dulled the impact of LA’s defensive scheme against the NBA’s three-point shot leader.

Steve Kerr got solid contributions from almost everyone he inserted into the game. The oft-used JaMychal Green, who started in place of the ill Kevon Looney, finished with 16 points, hitting 3-6 from deep.

The LA Lakers started off hot, outscoring the Golden State Warriors 33-26 in the first quarter. LeBron James came out on hire, scoring 21 points in the first half.

Anthony Davis, however, had another disappearing act following a dominating Game 1 performance. AD only had 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Davis’ performance badly failed in comparison to his masterpiece in the season opener.

LA will need both of their superstars to play well to have a chance of winning Game 3.

Where to watch

Game 3 of the series between the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers will start at 8:30 p.m. ET. ABC will air the game on national TV.

Basketball fans can also catch the action by streaming the game via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

The Golden State Warriors, who had the worst road record among all the playoff teams, have been superb away from San Francisco. Golden State beat the Sacramento Kings in Games 5 and 7 away from Chase Center.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are the most experienced trio playing in the postseason. They know what it takes to get a crucial win on the road when they need it most.

The Warriors will be counting on their big-game experience and poise to potentially regain home-court advantage by beating the Lakers on the road.

Meanwhile, LeBron James and crew missed the playoffs last season. They were superb in the first round against the Memphis Grizzlies and will be hyped to see their team battle the defending NBA champs.

Anthony Davis has been playing well every other game in the playoffs. He had a dud in Game 2, so he’s expected to bounce back with a big-time performance on Saturday night.

Game 2 might be an aberration as the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers are likely to engage in another thrilling back-and-forth.

Game prediction

Spread: Lakers (-3.5)

Total (O/U): 227.5

Moneyline: Warriors (125) vs. Lakers (-155)

The Golden State Warriors had no answer for Anthony Davis in Game 1. Expect the same version of Davis to appear in Game 3 after his terrible performance in Game 2 for the LA Lakers.

Davis, LeBron James, D’Angelo Russell and the Lakers will hold off the Warriors to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

LA Lakers 120, Golden State Warriors 116

