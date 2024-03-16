Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 16 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Lakers are set to host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night at the Crypto.com Arena for the first time this season. It's the third matchup between the two teams, splitting the first two games held at the Chase Center on Jan. 27 and Feb. 22.

LeBron James and company took the first one in a double overtime thriller 145-144, which was one of the best games of the season. Steph Curry and the Warriors got one back, a 128-110 blowout in their first game back following the NBA All-Star break.

The two teams are separated by just one game in the Western Conference standings. The Lakers are currently in the No. 9 spot with the Warriors right behind them. Saturday's game is important due to a potential tie-breaker at the end of the regular season.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers injury reports

The Golden State Warriors have two players on their injury report – Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Curry has missed the past three games with a sprained right ankle, while Green was absent in the Warriors' previous game against the Dallas Mavericks. Both players are questionable for tonight's contest.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers have a longer list of injured players. Five players are out for the game, while LeBron James is questionable and Anthony Davis is tagged probable. Both players are likely to suit up tonight and play through the injuries once again.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart

Head coach Steve Kerr could revert back to an old starting five if Steph Curry and Draymond Green get cleared to play the game. That means Klay Thompson and Chris Paul are likely playing off the bench.

PG - Steph Curry | SG - Brandin Podziemski | SF - Andrew Wiggins | PF - Jonathan Kuminga | C - Draymond Green

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG Steph Curry Chris Paul Pat Spencer SG Brandin Podziemski Gary Payton II Lester Quinones SF Andrew Wiggins Klay Thompson Gui Santos PF Jonathan Kuminga Moses Moody Dario Saric C Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Kevon Looney

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

Darvin Ham might not have a lot of tricks up his sleeves due to the amount of injury the LA Lakers are currently dealing with. Ham has no other choice but to have this starting five and depth chart:

PG - D'Angelo Russell | SG - Austin Reaves | SF - LeBron James | PF - Rui Hachimura | C - Anthony Davis

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Skylar Mays SG Austin Reaves Max Christie SF LeBron James Taurean Prince PF Rui Hachimura Maxwell Lewis Harry Giles III C Anthony Davis Jaxson Hayes Mason Plumlee

Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers key matchup

Fans would surely love to see Steph Curry and LeBron James go head-to-head, but they are unlikely to defend each other tonight. However, the key matchup for tonight's game is the potential X-factor for the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

Rui Hachimura has scored in double figures in his last four games, while Jonathan Kuminga has stepped up his performance since January. Both could set the tempo early in the first quarter, which could dictate the result of the game.

