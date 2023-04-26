Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - April 26th, 2023 | NBA Playoffs, Game 5

The Golden State Warriors tied their first-round series against the Sacramento Kings with a pulsating 126-125 win in Game 4. Draymond Green returned from a one-game suspension to come off the bench and put his stamp on the defensive end.

Green’s versatility on defense, including time spent guarding King All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox helped paved the way for the Warriors’ win. The former Defensive Player of the Year, however, could be back in the starting lineup for Game 5.

Steph Curry played a game-high 43 minutes and finished with 32 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal. He also nearly cost the defending champs the game when he called a timeout that the Warriors no longer have.

Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined for 48 points, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals. Kevon Looney put in another superlative performance that may have gone unnoticed. “Loon” had eight points, 14 rebounds and six assists. It’s fair to wonder where the Warriors would be in this series without his often unsung role in the team.

Despite the Golden State Warriors’ sizzling night, the Sacramento Kings nearly pulled the rug from under them in the closing seconds. Had former Warrior Harrison Barnes’ shot gone in, Sacramento will be trying to close out Golden State in Game 5.

Where to watch

Game 5 of the first-round series between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will be at 10:00 PM ET. TNT will air the game on national TV while NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area will handle local coverage.

The game can also be streamed via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

The biggest news that will have a definite impact on the series is De’Aaron Fox’s injured forefinger. The Sacramento Kings have ruled him questionable for Game 5, but the electric guard has already asserted this after his team’s morning shootaround:

“There’s no if, ands or buts … I’m playing.”

"There's no if, ands or buts … I'm playing." De'Aaron Fox (fractured left index finger) says he plans to play in Game 5 vs. Warriors

Fox will play on Wednesday night with a splint on his finger. He admitted that there is pain every time his hand touches the ball, but he will have to play through it.

Just how effective he can be while playing with an injured hand against the Golden State Warriors' defense remains to be seen.

De’Aaron Fox has arguably been the best player in the series. If he’s severely hampered or ineffective, Game 5 could be the beginning of the end for the Sacramento Kings.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr asserted that his team will be locked in whether Fox plays or not

Game prediction

Spread: Warriors (-4)

Total (O/U): 232

Moneyline: Warriors (-175) vs. Kings (+150)

Steve Kerr’s former assistant and current Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown felt confident about his team’s chances in Game 5. He noted that both teams have defended their respective home courts.

Brown, the newly-named NBA Coach of the Year, is excited to find out if the Kings have enough to beat the Golden State Warriors. Everyone knows De’Aaron Fox will be playing through an injury, which means everyone on Sacramento’s roster will have to step up.

Fox’s injury will be too much for the Kings to overcome.

Golden State 125, Sacramento Kings 120

