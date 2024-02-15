“Gonna have his kids crying like Julius Randle did” - NBA fans roast Giannis Antetokounmpo's bold 3-point contest aspiration

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a feature in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. He has competed in the skills competition in the past and has been a mainstay in the Sunday night game for years.

However, the Greek Freak has indicated he may want to try his hand at another challenge in the future. The Bucks star said he may enter the 3-point contest at some point in his career.

Now it may be a bit of a surprise considering Giannis Antetokounmpo is a career 28.5% 3-point shooter. However, he was adamant about his chances.

“Never say never. Because I really believe in my hard work," he told Nick DePaula of Boardroom. "I believe I work my butt off. You never know man. Maybe when I’m old and I can’t move the same, and I can’t go through people and get into the paint — maybe I start shooting more 3s and my percentage goes up.

"It’s kind of hard to shoot a lot of 3s when you can get into the paint and shoot 75% in the paint. Your mind doesn’t let you. But maybe in the future, I’ll do it, when I’m 36, 37 or 38,” Antetokounmpo added.

However, his self-belief did not stop the Twitter trolls. Many roasted Antetokounmpo for thinking he could participate in the shooting contest. One fan even predicted he would match Julius Randle’s dismal performance from last year.

Randle, who was a late addition to the 3-point contest in 2023, amassed just 13 points and finished seventh among eight entrants. His shooting woes brought his son, who was watching from the stands, to tears.

Check out the other top reactions below.:

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 3-point shooting stats

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a career 28.5% 3-point shooter. He has come a long way from never taking 3-pointers to never making 3-pointers to being somewhat of a threat from deep.

His form has dramatically improved throughout his career. However, he has never hit them at a high clip. He is shooting 25.5% from behind the arc this season.

While he averages 2.4 attempts per game for his career, this season he is putting up just 1.8. He continues to dominate from inside and does not need to score from deep to be effective.

His best shooting season came in 2019-20, when he made 30.4% of his 3-point shots while taking a career-high 4.7 per game. It was the only season where he made more than 1.1 3-pointers per game.

Giannis Antetkounmpo set a single-game career-high with five 3-pointers in a win against the LA Lakers in 2019. He finished the game with 34 points.

He would need a lot more than five to win the 3-point shootout. However, he is one of the best basketball players in the world so it would be foolish to count him out.