"Gonna have a touching Tony Snell tribute performance" - Kai Cenat putting serious work for NBA All-Star Celebrity game has NBA fans amused

NBA fans are excited to see what online streamer Kai Cenat can bring to the floor as he has been confirmed to play in the All-Star Celebrity Game. To prepare for his debut on the professional court, Cenat has decided to get into shape and work on his game.

Kai is a fan of the NBA and has risen to fame as a streamer. Now, he's getting opportunities to get recognized by players and the fans of the league. This has given him a chance to achieve celebrity status and play the celebrity game.

The streamer recently posted a video of him working on his game. Kai worked on his mid-range game, as well as his stroke from the charity stripe. He knocked down shots from the corner, showing off his range on the court. Watch the videos below to see Kai Cenat working on his basketball skills for the celebrity game.

After fans saw Kai working out, they gave their honest take on his workout routine. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

Fans can't wait to see Kai show what he's got in the celebrity game. The internet sensation will play for Shannon Sharpe, 50 Cent, and Peyton Manning.

He'll be playing alongside Anuel AA, Conor Daly, Walker Hayes, Quincy Isaiah, Jewel Lloyd, Micah Parsons, Lily Singh, SiR and Dylan Wang.

Facing them will be Team Stephen A. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith will coach alongside Lil Wayne and A'ja Wilson. Their team consists of Adam Blackstone, Natasha Cloud, Jennifer Hudson, Tristan Jass, AJ McClean, Kwame Onwuachi, Metta World Peace, Jack Ryan, CJ Stroud, and Gianmarco Tamberi.

Kai Cenat gets a surprise press conference for his NBA All-Star Celebrity game inclusion

Much like his fans, Kai Cenat was surprised that he would be part of the NBA All-Star Celebrity game. While he was doing his usual live stream, his friends barged into his room with cameras as they flocked towards him. There was chatter coming from his friends, which resembled the media whenever they interview someone after a breaking news story.

Kai had to pause and address the "media" that wanted questions regarding his upcoming celebrity game appearance. He was first asked about which opponent he was going to dunk on. The streamer took a moment and said that he was planning on dunking on two people, but didn't name them.

"I'm not gonna lie, I'm choosing to dunk on two different people in my head. But I just don't know yet. I don't want to say it out loud for the public," Kai said.

He also shared that he's been training hard to put up a performance for the fans.

