"Got a toxic relationship with D'Lo" - NBA fans slam Lakers' decision to rethink dealing D'Angelo Russell after guard’s latest trade status

Amid the LA Lakers' recent success with point guard D'Angelo Russell coming off the bench, they are reportedly reconsidering trading him. The news left NBA fans frustrated with the franchise's apparent indecisiveness.

Since rejoining LA at the 2023 NBA trade deadline, Russell's second stint with the Purple and Gold has been up and down. The 2015 No. 2 draft pick is often involved in trade rumors. Meanwhile, fans regularly call for him to be shipped away whenever he enters a shooting slump.

However, since Lakers coach JJ Redick relegated Russell to a bench role on Nov. 8, the team has gone 5-0 to improve to 9-4. During that span, Russell has delivered much-improved offensive efficiency, averaging 12.2 points, 3.4 assists and 2.0 3-pointers per game, shooting 46.0% and 40.0% from downtown.

According to LA insider Anthony Irwin's Monday report, D'Angelo Russell's acceptance of his bench role and steady production has the Lakers rethinking his trade availability. Irwin added that the organization is much more comfortable with Russell spearheading its second unit than point guard Gabe Vincent.

Despite Vincent garnering a three-year, $33 million deal during the 2023 offseason, he has offered little value. Through 13 contests, he is averaging 2.9 ppg, 0.5 apg and 0.5 3pg, shooting 27.8% and 17.6% from deep.

"In talking to sources close to the Lakers, Russell playing well in this role might make them a little more reluctant to part with him, as their bench unit seriously struggled with Gabe Vincent at the helm," Irwin wrote.

"If this is actually who Russell can be for the rest of the season, the Lakers might get even more picky about who they'd trade him for or would look to find a more reliable option than Vincent as part of a Russell trade," he continued.

Most fans on X/Twitter disagreed with LA's purported thought process. Instead, they urged the Lakers to sell high on the one-time All-Star, citing his tendency to decline come playoff time.

"Trade 'em while you can. Whole different player come playoffs," @CryptoBro100x said.

"TRADE HIM WHILE HIS STOCK IS HIGH," @Aesthetichooper wrote.

Others asserted that Russell only excels when he's in jeopardy of being dealt.

"Trade deadline D'Lo is back," @lyteAsArockRM14 said.

"He always plays well when he's about to get traded," @lyteAsArockRM14 wrote.

Meanwhile, some noted that LA's unstable relationship with the veteran could limit its upside.

"Lakers got a toxic relationship with D'Lo," @demonbol said.

"Lakers want to stay poverty because D'Lo improved a bit," @HoodiGarland wrote.

D'Angelo Russell "committed" to Lakers amid demotion to bench role

Despite continued trade speculation, D'Angelo Russell appears dedicated to helping LA in whatever capacity he can.

During Thursday's episode of "The Backyard Podcast," Russell touched on relishing his bench role. He added that he's willing to make sacrifices for his team, even if it comes at the expense of his statistical output.

"It's more or less like, 'Let's do it the right way. If you're going out, you're gonna go out the right way,'" Russell said.

"... It may not be 25 points a game and eight assists or dominating the ball and having a high usage level but showing a different route. So, it's just a different approach, man. I'm committed to it through the ups and the downs," he continued.

Nevertheless, D'Angelo Russell's expiring $18.7 million contract could be an enticing asset for opposing teams at the trade deadline. So, if the Lakers hit a rough patch, they may be forced to move on from Russell to bolster their roster.

