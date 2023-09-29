"Guy is a chemistry killer" - James Harden receiving 'zero interest' from Heat has NBA fans ridiculing him

The Miami Heat missed out on the opportunity to acquire Damian Lillard through a trade, but they have no desire to bring in James Harden, a seasoned NBA All-Star. The news comes after the Eastern Conference contenders Milwaukee Bucks acquired the Portland Trailblazers superstar.

A Miami Herald report stated that the Heat are not expected to pursue the disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers guard, who is due $35.6 million this season and is set to be an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Similar to Lillard, Harden went public with his trade request this offseason, expressing ire at how Daryl Morey managed his own trade demands.

Some fans expressed relief that the Heat would not pursue a trade for Harden, who some called a “chemistry killer."

Harden averaged 21 points, 6.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists last season for the Sixers, who were bounced in the second round by the Boston Celtics.

Since failing to secure a contract extension, he has made his trade request public. Earlier, it was rumored that he would be going back to the Houston Rockets, but his former team signed veterans Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks instead.

Harden's most recent trade request adds to his recent pattern of changing teams. Following nine seasons with the Houston Rockets, he was traded to the Nets. However, he quickly became dissatisfied and requested a trade despite sharing the court with fellow superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

If not James Harden, who should the Heat pursue?

Harden might not be the type of player who fits the Heat's typical mold. The Heat typically seek tenacious individuals who are fully dedicated to putting in the hard work, whereas Harden's behavior and actions may not align with those characteristics.

According to the Miami Herald report, the Heat could explore other options, such as trading for two-way guard Jrue Holiday, who was part of the package the Bucks sent Portland for Lillard.

Holiday would align well with the tough and tenacious style of play that the Heat are seeking.

They could also go and acquire sharpshooter Buddy Hield, who is being shopped by the Indiana Pacers. They could add Cameron Payne as a backup guard, as well.

They are also interested in former Heat guards Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn, who remain unsigned free agents.

With the Bucks, Sixers and the Boston Celtics acquiring new players for their Eastern Conference bids, one certainty is that the Heat's roster for the upcoming season is still missing key pieces.