"Guy who never left his couch talkin about greatness" - Kevin Durant roasting critic for dissing his legacy has NBA fans rallying support

Kevin Durant has quite a reputation of engaging with his online critics and this characteristic of him is well-documented, often taking to social media platforms to exchange verbal jabs with detractors. The 14-time NBA All-Star does not shy away from defending himself in the digital arena.

In a recent exchange on the social media platform X, a fan with the handle @majintruu made a statement that Durant will just be known as a scorer and nothing else. He adds that the two-time NBA champion lacks the confidence to become one of the great players in the league.

"Someone tell @KDTrey5 he’s never gonna be anything other than a great scorer. Confidence is one thing but you are being absolutely delusional and have no grasp of what greatness actually is or means. Crazy how a fat as like me on the couch can se that but you can’t," posts @majintruu.

This post along with a blue bear squeezing on a Charmin' Ultra soft tissue GIF caught the attention of Kevin Durant and replied:

"The irony. Guy who never left his couch talking about greatness," KD answers back.

This post by Durant also garnered a significant amount of likes and reactions with basketball fans having their take on his response. A few fans agree with KD and the critic deserves to be mocked on X for his comments.

Of course, KD's critics are quick to jump into the discussion, telling him that he can't talk greatness and some bring up riding Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors to win two NBA championships.

A few fans are also puzzled why Durant takes time to read comments like these and even answer them.

Kevin Durant answers back at Charles Barkley criticizing his leadership

During the All-Star Game commentary on TruTV's alternative broadcast, Charles Barkley once again directed criticism toward Kevin Durant. Reacting to Barkley's remarks that labeled him "a follower" rather than a leader, Durant responded candidly during an interview with Boardroom and his agent, Rich Kleiman.

"I don't feel like I want people to call me a leader," Durant said. "But I also don't want people to say I'm not one either because they don't see what goes on behind the scenes of what I talk about or my intentions or relationships that I've built with my teammates and my support staff."

Kevin Durant also acknowledges that he is not as charismatic as his peers and his personality is not fit for television. Nonetheless, he also reiterates that he does not feel the need to be validated as a leader by the public.

WATCH: Kevin Durant talks about his leadership at 'The Boardroom' at the 42:57 mark