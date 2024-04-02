“Had me ready to call in a bomb threat”: 76ers fans roast Tobias Harris amid fake tweet underscoring new extension

On Monday, a fake news report suggesting that Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris signed a lucrative contract extension went viral on X/Twitter. The report caused Sixers fans to tremble at the thought of the 13-year veteran remaining in Philly long-term.

Harris is on an expiring $39.3 million contract, marking the final year of the five-year, $180 million contract extension he signed in 2019. Despite his star-level salary, Harris has offered the Sixers role-player-level production, averaging below 20 points per game in each of his six seasons with Philly.

The Sixers have widely been reported to be eyeing a big-name player in this summer's free agency class, such as LA Clippers star wing Paul George. Such a move would give Philly a Big 3 alongside stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. However, the team would likely have to let Harris walk in free agency to make it possible.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As part of Monday's April Fool's Day festivities, Sixers fan Aidan LaPorta sent a scare into Philly's fanbase. He shared a fabricated ESPN report that Harris and the Sixers agreed to a three-year, $70 million contract extension.

Expand Tweet

Most fans quipped that they would have been furious if the news were real. Meanwhile, others noted that it wasn't a funny subject to joke about.

"Bruh, this tweet seriously had me ready to call in a bomb threat to the 76ers' facilities," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Don’t even joke about this on April Fool's [Day]," another said.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more of the top fan reactions to Tobias Harris' fake contract extension:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris addresses Tyrese Maxey's ascent, his role in Nick Nurse's team: "We trust him to lead our offense" (Exclusive)

Tobias Harris has earned most money of any non-All-Star in NBA history

The X account NBA University also provided Sixers fans with some harrowing Tobias Harris-related news on Monday. According to the outlet, the 31-year-old has earned $211,814,772 over his 13-year career, the most of any non-All-Star in NBA history.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how much Harris' next contract will be. However, he is expected to receive another lucrative deal, with his former team, the Detroit Pistons, named as a potential suitor.

The veteran forward is seemingly in an ideal position in Philly, as a third scoring option on a competitive team. Meanwhile, he has already played for five franchises, so he may not want to relocate again. However, perhaps he would be willing to move on from the Sixers for the right offer.

Through 66 games, Harris is averaging 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.2 3-pointers per game on 48.8% shooting.

Also Read: Who is Tobias Harris’ wife Jasmine Winton? Closer look at Sixers’ $39.2 million forward’s personal life