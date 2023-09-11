“Have some fun… May not make playoffs”: Paul Pierce likens Aaron Rodgers' Jets move to him landing in Brooklyn

Paul Pierce starred for the Boston Celtics from 1998 to 2013 before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets, where he played for a single year. He believes his move to Brooklyn is similar to Aaron Rodgers' trade to the New York Jets in late April.

In 2013, the Celtics dealt their star players Kevin Garnett and Pierce to the Nets for what would later turn out to be a haul of draft picks. Pierce was 36 and approaching the end of his career. However, the Nets, looking for short-term success, were willing to bet on the aging marquee players.

Brooklyn’s all-in approach backfired when it was eliminated in the second round of the playoffs. From his recent comments, it appears the Brooklyn Nets and Paul Pierce were not reading from the same book.

“He’s got one foot out of the league. When I got to Brooklyn, I was like, 'S**t, this is the end of the road for me,’" Pierce said. "I’m gonna have some fun. And they may or may not make the playoffs.”

Paul Pierce to the Nets similar to Rodgers signing with the Jets?

Paul Pierce had a stellar NBA career with the Celtics, averaging 21.8 points and 6.0 rebounds. Nicknamed "The Truth," he became a fan favorite because of his skills. He was deceptively quick and played effortlessly, particularly in pressure-filled situations.

Pierce's scoring average plummeted to 13.5 ppg in his lone season with the Brooklyn Nets. He went on to play for the Washington Wizards and LA Clippers.

It’s too early to tell whether Paul Pierce’s comparison to Aaron Rodgers will turn out true. But it's fair to say that Rodgers does not have the same mentality Paul had when he moved to Brooklyn.

Aaron Rodgers' move to the New York Jets has been met with a lot of optimism, similar to the Pierce trade to Brooklyn. It remains to be seen if Rodgers' time with the Jets will play out like Pierce's one season with the Nets.