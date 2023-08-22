"Have to think about a championship-contending team": Josh Harris surprisingly willing to keep James Harden despite his rift with Daryl Morey

According to a Real GM article, which was originally reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris talked about the preference for keeping James Harden on the team.

"Listen, we're hard at work. I respect James. I want to, obviously, accommodate what he wants," Harris said. "At the same time, I have to think about a championship-contending team, what we can get back. I'd love to convince him to stay. I understand that that's not what he wants to do right now."

"I'm going to keep working to resolve it in a way that everyone can live with and is positive for everyone," Harris added, "Whatever that resolution is ... I respect him as a basketball player, and as a person. It's back to, these are, you're dealing with people right? And you've got to be there. We'll see where it comes out."

Despite the recent friction between James Harden and Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, Harris sees the value in trying to convince the 10-time All-Star to remain on the team.

In the middle of it all, Josh Harris is also considering the importance of receiving appropriate pieces in exchange for James Harden. There have been too many instances in the past wherein NBA teams have been convinced in letting go of their star players for subpar roster pieces and compensation.

James Harden's frustration with Daryl Morey's failure in trading him from the Philadelphia 76ers

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Harden's recent frustrated comments on Daryl Morey were in relation to his failure to meet his trade demands.

After opting for his $35.6 million player option, both Harden and Morey were in agreement that they were going to find a suitable trade destination.

However, after the recent reports of trade conversations being put to rest by the Sixers organization, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the tension started to mount up between the two parties.

Harden wanted to make his intentions clear in response to Morey and the Sixers organization when he voiced out his frustrations during a promotional event in China.

The viral comments received numerous responses from fans and media outlets, putting James Harden's name in the limelight.

After a heartbreaking second-round loss to the Boston Celtics in seven games, whispers regarding Harden's desire to find a new home began to circulate.

James Harden only had 9 points (3-of-11 shooting, including 1-of-5 from 3-point range) in the elimination game against the Celtics, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds.

