“He won't be alive to play” - NBA fans worried amid Luka Doncic’s injury list ahead of Game 5 vs OKC

Superstar guard Luka Doncic continues to rack up injuries amid the Dallas Mavericks' second-round playoff series against the OKC Thunder. Ahead of Wednesday's pivotal Game 5, TNT listed all the ailments Doncic has dealt with in this year's playoffs. The extensive list left NBA fans concerned about the 25-year-old's well-being.

Doncic has yet to miss a postseason game, suiting up in Dallas' first 10 outings, with Wednesday marking his 11th. However, the five-time All-Star has seemingly been hampered by injuries throughout his playoff run, not performing at his typical elite level.

Per TNT, Doncic has played through a right knee sprain, left knee soreness, back soreness and left Achilles soreness thus far.

Upon TNT's injury graphic going viral on X/Twitter, several fans expressed concern about Luka Doncic's chances of holding up for a deep playoff run.

"He won't be alive to play the [Denver Nuggets] in case they advance," @dgsire said.

"If he's really going through all of that, then he needs to let Kyrie [Irving] be option A," @Dingi_1234 said.

"Man, I said the same thing. Is he gonna be able to hang in there even if he wins?" @UFeelMe_B_ said.

However, some weren't buying Doncic's injuries, suggesting he's using minor ailments as an excuse for his relatively sub-par production.

"And he makes sure you know he's hurt," @TheStatDaddy said.

"Nastiest attention-seeking dude ever," @purplefranchise said.

"They can literally do this for every player who plays significant minutes in the playoffs. Everyone is banged up," @goCDSDS said.

Luka Doncic would reportedly be sidelined for 2+ weeks if not for playoffs

Some fans may be skeptical about the severity of Luka Doncic's injuries. However, they are reportedly serious enough to cost him extensive time.

On Wednesday, TNT's Jared Greenberg reported that Doncic would be sidelined for at least two weeks if it were the regular season. He added that the Mavericks superstar has been getting extra treatment to allow him to play through his injuries.

"Today, I was told if this were the regular season, he would have been shut down for a minimum of at least two weeks," Greenberg said. "Luka has been getting two-to-three hours of daily intense physical therapy to treat a litany of ailments, including a sore knee, an ankle sprain, a back injury and a sore Achilles that I learned has been bothering him for approximately the last four months."

Through 10 playoff games, Luka Doncic is averaging a team-best 26.7 points per game. However, he is only shooting 40.0%. Both are postseason career lows, as he is averaging a whopping 31.0 ppg on 45.5% shooting through 38 career playoff appearances.

However, even banged up, most would probably agree that Doncic's on-court presence gives Dallas a shot against any opponent.

