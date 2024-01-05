"He barely jumped lmao": NBA fans in disbelief as Victor Wembanyama's alien block on Pat Connaughton defies physics

The matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs featured an individual battle between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama. With both players considered generational talents, the 2023 No. 1 pick has the length along with the quickness that the NBA has never seen before.

During the fourth quarter, the game was tied at 104-all with the ball in Milwaukee's hands. A pass by Brook Lopez to Pat Counnaghton who is standing in the corner wanting to hoist up a 3-pointer.

He was challenged by Victor Wembanyama who came from the painted area to tip the three-pointer, deflecting the shot. This highlight by the French big man left the Frost Bank Arena in awe and the internet on fire:

One fan commented that Wemby did not even try to jump that high to block the shot.

Another blamed Brook Lopez for the slow swing pass to the corner that Wembanyama anticipated.

Another X handle crowned the 7-foot-4 big man as the next NBA Rookie of the Year with Vince Carter's "It's over" GIF.

One fan said that Connaughton should have faked the shot first to assess the situation while another saw that the 3-pointer was not necessary.

Of course, the highlight has a lot of awestruck fan moments:

Giannis Antetokounmpo outduels Victor Wembanyama as Bucks pick up win over Spurs

The much-anticipated matchup between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama did not disappoint as both players brought their A-game to give basketball fans a good treat. More so, the game was tight until the end as the Bucks won by just four points, 125-121, at the Frost Bank Arena.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a monster game to boast, finishing with 44 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block. He also shot 19-of-28 from the field and sank two three-point baskets.

On the other side, Victor Wembanyama tallied 27 points, nine rebounds, five blocks and two 3-pointers. He also shot an accurate 56% of his 18 field goals.

The Milwaukee Bucks improved their record to 25-10 and it made them avoid getting into a three-game losing streak. This team also holds the second-best record in the NBA Eastern Conference standings just behind the league-leading Boston Celtics.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs have lost four straight games and have won only once in the last 11 matches. They only have won five matches in 34 games so far in the 2023-24 season.

The Spurs still have two more road games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons on Jan. 7 and 10. At the same time, the Bucks have the Houston Rockets next on their schedule on Jan. 6 at the Toyota Center in Texas.