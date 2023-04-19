“He beat his greatest opp” - NBA fans are going bonkers after Chris Paul finally ends his losing streak with Scott Foster as referee in Game 2

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns defeated the LA Clippers 123-109 in Game 2 of their first-round series on Tuesday night. The win was crucial for the Suns as it helped them even the series at 1-1 and avoid going 2-0 down on their home court.

However, the victory also marked an interesting milestone for Paul. The 37-year-old star point guard ended his 13-game playoff losing streak in games officiated by head referee Scott Foster.

Paul has had a long-running public feud with Foster, whom he has criticized on numerous occasions in the past.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Chris Paul had lost 13-straight playoff games with Scott Foster officiating until tonight. Chris Paul had lost 13-straight playoff games with Scott Foster officiating until tonight. https://t.co/F2mbYtf46l

The stat led NBA fans to have some fun with Chris Paul on Twitter, with many congratulating the veteran for ending his losing streak.

“He beat his greatest opp,” one fan said.

“Chris Paul beat the Scott Foster allegations,” another said.

Meanwhile, others joked that Scott Foster has fallen off his game.

“Scott Foster is washed,” one fan said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Chris Paul ending his playoff losing streak in games officiated by Scott Foster:

bob @bob27663789 @TheHoopCentral All he needed was a Superteam @TheHoopCentral All he needed was a Superteam

ГаГамаіћассфцит @Eye_Of_RaRa @TheHoopCentral The superteam whistle is different tho. All in a good day's work for @OfficialNBARefs @TheHoopCentral The superteam whistle is different tho. All in a good day's work for @OfficialNBARefs

halisemen @halisemen @TheHoopCentral CP0 needed Scott Foster refereeing just to beat the Clippers @TheHoopCentral CP0 needed Scott Foster refereeing just to beat the Clippers 😭😭😭

Nate 🌹 @TrolledByNate @TheHoopCentral He realized how obvious his betting against CP3 was so he chose suns ML, we not fooled @TheHoopCentral He realized how obvious his betting against CP3 was so he chose suns ML, we not fooled

Salley Mitchell @SalleyBMitchell @TheHoopCentral Scott tried his best, he came up short. He will come back with a vengeance soon @TheHoopCentral Scott tried his best, he came up short. He will come back with a vengeance soon 😈

Chris Paul and Phoenix Suns tie first-round series with LA Clippers 1-1

Phoenix Suns stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns trailed the LA Clippers by 13 points in the second quarter of Game 2 before quickly rallying to tie the game at halftime. The Suns then assumed control of the game throughout the second half.

Phoenix was led by star shooting guard Devin Booker. Booker finished with a game-high 38 points, nine assists and four 3-pointers on 63.6% shooting. Superstar forward Kevin Durant added 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks on 52.6% shooting.

Chris Paul also made some excellent plays in the second half, ending the game with 16 points, eight assists and four rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Clippers were led by superstar forward Kawhi Leonard. Leonard finished with 31 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals on 55.0% shooting. Veteran point guard Russell Westbrook added 28 points, five rebounds, five assists and two blocks on 56.3% shooting.

The series now shifts to LA with the Suns and Clippers tied at 1-1. Game 3 will take place on Thursday.

