  "He came to my job with 2 hoes": Comedian claims she snubbed Ime Udoka from her restaurant weeks after he allegedly cheated on Nia Long

"He came to my job with 2 hoes": Comedian claims she snubbed Ime Udoka from her restaurant weeks after he allegedly cheated on Nia Long

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 17, 2025 11:44 GMT
Comedian claims she snubbed Ime Udoka from her restaurant weeks after he allegedly cheated on Nia Long
Comedian claims she snubbed Ime Udoka from her restaurant weeks after he allegedly cheated on Nia Long (Credits: Getty)

American stand-up comedian Lexi Kennedy shared a message on social media, claiming she allegedly snubbed Ime Udoka from her restaurant following his cheating scandal with ex-wife Nia Long.

The Boston Celtics suspended Udoka in September 2022 for having an “improper and consensual relationship” with a female member of the team staff.

Three months after the media reported on the controversy, Udoka and Long split. The pair had been together since 2010 and share a son, Kez Sunday Udoka, born in November 2011.

While speaking in The Cut’s cover story for October/November 2025, Long discussed her relationship with Udoka, sharing how she hasn’t let her trauma from the relationship affect their son’s upbringing as the pair continue to co-parent.

Replying to Complex’s post on X, Lexi Kennedy shared her story about Ime Udoka, saying she refused to give him a table because of his controversy with Nia Long. She claimed that Udoka was accompanied by two women, who left after she made him wait for a table.

“A few weeks after he cheated on her, he came to my job with 2 hoes and insisted he needed a table cuz he was an NBA coach,” Kennedy said. “I kept pretending he was next and made him wait out in the cold for an hour and just never sat him lol. The chicks left, and he was motionless ahahahha.”
Kennedy also shared a video detailing how she recognized Udoka because the media was extensively covering him in light of his suspension.

"It’s like... me and Coach are good": Nia Long on her relationship with Ime Udoka since their divorce

While speaking for The Cut, Nia Long discussed how she and Ime Udoka have found common ground as they continue to co-parent their son, Kez. Long said that her relationship with Udoka was "good" and hopes to see him succeed in his upcoming campaign with the Houston Rockets.

"This summer, I traveled with my youngest son [Kez] and my ex, Ime. We had a great time," Long said. "Every now and then people speculate things on social media and it’s like... me and Coach are good. I hope he wins. He deserves to win. He’s really great at what he does."
Long continued, expressing that there's still work to be done between her and Udoka:

"There’s still healing to be done and understanding to be had," but she’s focused on letting go of the past.

Ime Udoka and his Rockets will open the 2025-26 season against the OKC Thunder on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

Sameer Khan

