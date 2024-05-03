"He can be in MVP conversations" - Joel Embiid throws his weight behind Tyrese Maxey's journey to superstardom

Despite being sent home in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs, Joel Embiid noted a major positive aspect in the Philadelphia 76ers' 2023-24 season: Tyrese Maxey's evolution. The young guard didn't hesitate to step up after James Harden was traded and took his game to the next level, showing that he can be a big star in the NBA.

The Cameroonian-born center had nothing but praise for his younger teammate, even claiming that Maxey can compete with the biggest names in the NBA to get major awards. Following the Sixers' elimination against the New York Knicks, Joel Embiid sent a clear message about Maxey's abilities, claiming he can be an MVP award winner eventually.

“I think he can be in stuff like MVP conversations. I think he can take that next step," Embiid said, via 76ers reporter Sam DiGiovanni.

Maxey took his game to the next level this season, even carrying the Sixers during times when Joel Embiid was sidelined with his knee injury.

The 23-year-old guard's game has gone through a major improvement, becoming one of the best young players in the NBA. Joel Embiid knows his team has a gem in Maxey and he's planning to maximize his talent until the championship window is closed.

Tyrese Maxey became an All-Star this season, earns praise from Joel Embiid

Even though the 76ers lost seven more games than last season due to all the inconsistency they experienced during the season, Maxey's campaign was the complete opposite. He became an All-Star for the first time this year, representing Team East in the February showdown.

After the regular season ended, he won the 2023-24 Most Improved Player award, surpassing Coby White and Alperen Sengun to take home a notable award. Maxey averaged 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 70 games this season, posting career-highs in all these stats.

Embiid can be confident that Maxey can take over from him whenever the 76ers need him, as he showed this season. The talented big man was last season's MVP and even though he's about to lose that honor this year, he's pretty confident that his teammate can also challenge for the coveted award.

The 76ers finished the season on a low note, but as long as Maxey keeps improving and Joel Embiid stays healthy, they will be able to compete for championships in the future.