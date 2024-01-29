“He did that cause Drake would say Bron”: NBA fans sound off as Metro Boomin crowns Michael Jordan the greatest of all time

Metro Boomin is the latest to chime in on the NBA GOAT debate. As the saying goes, rappers want to be ballers and ballers want to be rappers. Hip hop and basketball have an intertwined culture and the debates often intersect.

Hit producer Metro Boomin jumped in on the debate, responding to a fan’s question on X/Twitter. When someone asked Metro who his NBA GOAT was, he responded with a gif of Michael Jordan showing six fingers when he was celebrating his sixth NBA title.

It is clear that Metro is on the Jordan side of the age-old debate. It appears he values Jordan’s rings, who has six compared to LeBron James’ four.

The rapper is from St. Louis, and the Bulls are the closest NBA team to his region. Maybe Metro grew up a Bulls fan which is why he leans towards Jordan.

Many fans jumped in after Metro offered his two cents. Some said he was doing it just to counter another famous rapper.

“He did that cause Drake would say Bron,” a fan wrote.

This fan was not the only one to react to the gif. Check out some of the best reactions from social media below:

Is Metro Boomin right about Michael Jordan?

Metro Boomin says Michael Jordan is the GOAT, but is he right? The answer may never be found and NBA fans could be debating this one until the end of times.

Although, Metro does have a good argument. It starts with Jordan going 6-0 in NBA Finals. He made a lot more Finals, but does not have the same amount of titles. James is 4-6 in the Finals.

James has played much longer than Jordan and is still adding to his long career. He is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. However, Jordan is above him in per game scoring. Jordan averaged 30.1 ppg in his days in the NBA, while James has a career 27.1 ppg average.

When it comes to playoff scoring, LeBron has a lot more playoff games, but Jordan put together bigger playoff performances. He averaged 33.5 ppg in the postseason, while James averages 28.5 ppg in the playoffs.

Although James’ playoff numbers are still some of the greatest of all time, Jordan put up bigger numbers, but never scored eight points in an NBA Finals game like James did in the 2011 Finals against the Mavs.

LeBron James also fills out the other stats better than Michael Jordan. He is a better passer with 7.3 apg compared to Jordan’s 5.3 apg. He also rebounds at a better rate with 7.5 boards per game compared to Jordan’s 6.2 rpg career mark.

The stats and debate rage on. It could change if James somehow pulls off another title in his 21st year in the NBA. Metro Boomin will not be the last one to join in on the NBA GOAT debate.

