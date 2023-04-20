"He’d be in China so fast"- NBA fans roast Dillon Brooks for talking trash to LeBron James after Game 2

Dillon Brooks found his reason for getting into LeBron James' face after the Memphis Grizzlies walked away with a win in Game 2. With NBA fans taking note of his comments after the game, they roasted him for talking trash to James after Game 2.

The Memphis Grizzlies came away with a 103-93 win in Game 2 against the LA Lakers. With the series tied at one apiece, the Grizzlies will head to LA with some momentum.

A win for the Grizzlies, especially without superstar Ja Morant, also meant that Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks earned himself the right to talk trash. Brooks certainly made the most of his moment.

Brooks made a few comments about beating the Lakers even before the series started. After Game 2, he returned to his antics to comment on the task of guarding LeBron James.

His comments suggested that guarding James back during his days in Miami and Cleveland would have been more of a task. It was quite laughable considering that James notched a double-double of 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Needless to say, when fans heard this, they didn't hesitate to roast the Grizzlies forward.

Brooks' comments were rather baseless, considering that James is the NBA's all-time scoring leader. However, while also considering the purpose behind taunting a player, it is hard to deny that the Grizzlies forward has done a good job.

Making the most of his moment and taking a timely shot before heading to LA, Brooks is ensuring that Memphis has every kind of advantage on the road.

Can LeBron James turn things up in LA?

LeBron James had quite the individual performance in Game 2. Unfortunately, his efforts weren't enough to see the LA Lakers through to a win.

James' output on the floor was only matched by Rui Hachimura, who had 20 points on the night. The Grizzlies defense really clamped down on Anthony Davis as the Lakers superstar struggled to get going from the field.

A loss on the road hurts. However, the Lakers are still in a good position as they head back home. With the series level at 1-1, the Purple and Gold could realistically end their homestand at 3-1. But LeBron will be a key player in these games.

LeBron James will need to get going as a facilitator to ensure that the Lakers become a more holistic offensive threat. Unless the team can manage this, the Grizzlies will continue to have the upper hand.

