"He’d be in China so fast"- NBA fans roast Dillon Brooks for talking trash to LeBron James after Game 2

By Siddhant Gupta
Modified Apr 20, 2023 04:19 GMT
Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

Dillon Brooks found his reason for getting into LeBron James' face after the Memphis Grizzlies walked away with a win in Game 2. With NBA fans taking note of his comments after the game, they roasted him for talking trash to James after Game 2.

The Memphis Grizzlies came away with a 103-93 win in Game 2 against the LA Lakers. With the series tied at one apiece, the Grizzlies will head to LA with some momentum.

A win for the Grizzlies, especially without superstar Ja Morant, also meant that Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks earned himself the right to talk trash. Brooks certainly made the most of his moment.

Brooks made a few comments about beating the Lakers even before the series started. After Game 2, he returned to his antics to comment on the task of guarding LeBron James.

His comments suggested that guarding James back during his days in Miami and Cleveland would have been more of a task. It was quite laughable considering that James notched a double-double of 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Dillon Brooks on his confrontation with LeBron James: “I don’t care. He’s old…I poke bears. I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40.” 👀(via @espn_macmahon) https://t.co/rH7PiT3ceX

Needless to say, when fans heard this, they didn't hesitate to roast the Grizzlies forward. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

@TheHoopCentral @DamichaelC He’d be in China so fast 😭
@TheHoopCentral @DamichaelC Bro really finna be ringless his whole career
@TheHoopCentral @DamichaelC The grizzlies to Brooks when LeBron drops 60 13 and 10 because Brooks pissed him off https://t.co/fHJqJUEbHY
@TheHoopCentral @DamichaelC Laker Lebron dropped 28. Miami Lebron would’ve gave him 50 by mid 3rd
@TheHoopCentral @DamichaelC Miami Lebron would drop 40 on him every game lmao
@TheHoopCentral @espn_macmahon This guy is so whack… https://t.co/bjk1WDqEXm
@TheHoopCentral @espn_macmahon So he respects a lot of people in the league then?
@TheHoopCentral @espn_macmahon Where can I find a LeBron 40+ points bet for game 3
@TheHoopCentral @espn_macmahon People are going to have a field day with this if grizzlies lose this series
@TheHoopCentral @espn_macmahon Man wants to be a heel so badly.
@TheHoopCentral @espn_macmahon Generational hater, up there with Skip Bayless
@TheHoopCentral @DamichaelC Dillion brooks the rest of the series https://t.co/wQZNwmmq4V
@TheHoopCentral @DamichaelC he might show up this Saturday https://t.co/ki4YZg7FjL
@TheHoopCentral @DamichaelC Oh just wait. He poked the bear tonight. Memphis getting packed up 🔜
@TheHoopCentral @espn_macmahon This man is lost 😂
@TheHoopCentral @espn_macmahon Grizzles fans to brooks when the lakers win in 5 and Lebron averages 40 a game https://t.co/FZxqOqClg2

Brooks' comments were rather baseless, considering that James is the NBA's all-time scoring leader. However, while also considering the purpose behind taunting a player, it is hard to deny that the Grizzlies forward has done a good job.

Making the most of his moment and taking a timely shot before heading to LA, Brooks is ensuring that Memphis has every kind of advantage on the road.

Can LeBron James turn things up in LA?

LeBron James had quite the individual performance in Game 2. Unfortunately, his efforts weren't enough to see the LA Lakers through to a win.

James' output on the floor was only matched by Rui Hachimura, who had 20 points on the night. The Grizzlies defense really clamped down on Anthony Davis as the Lakers superstar struggled to get going from the field.

A loss on the road hurts. However, the Lakers are still in a good position as they head back home. With the series level at 1-1, the Purple and Gold could realistically end their homestand at 3-1. But LeBron will be a key player in these games.

LeBron James will need to get going as a facilitator to ensure that the Lakers become a more holistic offensive threat. Unless the team can manage this, the Grizzlies will continue to have the upper hand.

