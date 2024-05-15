"He defended Rudy before Drake" — NBA fans in splits as Lil Wayne comes to Rudy Gobert's defense for trying his best against Nikola Jokic

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves had a disappointing night against the mighty Denver Nuggets after losing with a final score of 97-112. The Nuggets are now 3-2 in the best-of-seven series of the Western Conference semi-finals, and Gobert was a target of criticism after the game ended.

However, popular rapper Lil Wayne defended the 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Wayne posted a video on his Instagram account expressing his feelings about the game. He started the video with his criticism of Nikola Jokic and his playstyle, making his dislike of the Nuggets star very clear. After that, he urged people to cut Rudy Gobert some slack, as he recently had his first child.

"Rudy Gobert gets so much flack man while all he did was try his f******* hardest," said Wayne. "He has first child and we are all men who talk about this, we are all men who get on television talk about this and we decide to just forget the fact he had his first child."

Further in the video, Wayne highlighted that when a man has his first child, nothing else in the world matters to him. So he urged the audience to cut back on the Wolves star's criticism and congratulate him on his newborn instead.

The NBA fans are having a blast seeing Wayne coming to Rudy Gobert's defense. Some fans pointed out that Wayne defended Gobert before Canadian rapper Drake who is in a beef with hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar.

"He defended Rudy before Drake," said @Brotherdavid_

"Didn’t defend Drake tho," said @sa_coknee

Other fans joked about Wayne defending Gobert using his newborn child as an excuse for the Wolves star's performance.

"Wayne actin like Rudy had the baby," said @__cyrill_____

"Wayne acting like Gobert is the one who had the baby," said @urboimalcolm

Lil Wayne is a friend of the pop star Drake, and many people expected him to defend the Canadian star after a series of diss tracks were exchanged between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. However, Wayne decided to remain silent on the matter, so his defensive statements for Gobert surprised a lot of fans.

Draymond Green mocks Rudy Gobert after the Wolves fall against the Nuggets

The Timberwolves were overwhelmed by Jokic and the Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference semi-finals. The Joker ran wild on the court and demolished his opposition, including the newly crowned Defensive Player of the Year. He posted 40 points, seven rebounds, and 13 assists to secure his team a massive victory.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green dropped his insights on the situation after the game, mocking Rudy Gobert's defense against the Joker.

"Barbecue chicken is happening," Green said. "I'm a truth teller and right now the truth is, Rudy Gobert does not stand a chance against the Joker."

Green issued his statements during the TNT's halftime show, filling in as a co-host for the night. The relationship between Green and Gobert isn't the greatest, as both stars have gone after one another on many occasions. Their relationship worsened after Green choked Gobert in a headlock on November 14 in a regular-season altercation between the Wolves and the Warriors.

Green was handed a five-game suspension for that incident, but the animosity between them has yet to be cleared up.