  • "He was definitely at those Mafia card games" - NBA Fans Stunned as Kevin Garnett Shares Celtics Parlay Despite Poker Scandal Ties

"He was definitely at those Mafia card games" - NBA Fans Stunned as Kevin Garnett Shares Celtics Parlay Despite Poker Scandal Ties

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 24, 2025 22:28 GMT
NCAA Football: Southern California at Colorado - Source: Imagn
Former NBA star Kevin Garnett shares parlay despite involvement in gambling scandal (Image Source: IMAGN)

Former NBA star Kevin Garnett is reportedly linked to the poker scandal that has been rocking the league recently. It started with Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, who was arrested on Thursday. According to recent reports, there have been 30 arrests regarding the scandal, following Billups'.

On Friday, Garnett posted a parlay on the upcoming Celtics game against the New York Knicks. Amid the scandal, the 2004 NBA MVP doesn't seem bothered by everything that has been happening around him.

"We’re back! What we doing tonight? Here are my @prizepicks!" Garnett posted.
Fans shared their opinions about the former star's current social media behavior after Garnett's remark. Here are some of what the fans said.

"KG was definitely at those Mafia card games 😭" a fan said.
"Man everyone attached to the league current and former in bed with these gambling companies," another fan commented.
"Aw naw Lord, you back on da block already…. Issa setup 🤣😂🤣" one fan said.

Other fans pointed out the irony of Kevin Garnett's timing.

"Lmao nah the timing on this is crazy 😂" someone commented.
"Not a good look with all the gambling issues in the NBA right now KG!" a comment read.
"Damn KG you’re not paying attention to the news are you?" a fan asked.

What is Kevin Garnett's involvement in the gambling scandal?

Kevin Garnett's name came up after investigative journalist Pablo Torre mentioned him. According to him, the Hall of Fame big man was among the participants of a private poker game in 2019.

The poker game was allegedly organized by individuals involved in the reported scandal. However, Torre reported that the former Boston Celtics star wasn't involved in a potential cheating scheme. He also wasn't among those who were arrested.

"🚨 UPDATE: A number of former pro athletes played at private poker games organized by those indicted by the DOJ in "Operation Royal Flush'," Torre posted on X.
"One of them — according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of a game that took place in 2019 — was Kevin Garnett. @pablofindsout"
Fortunately for Kevin Garnett, the report did not indicate that he was an accomplice in potentially cheating in a poker game. Other NBA stars and players were also present in other private poker games. This means that there might be a few familiar names that could be mentioned in the next few days.

Given how many persons are said to have been implicated in the scandal, it may be some time before a definitive list of those involved is released.

Edited by Reign Amurao
