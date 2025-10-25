"He didn’t invite Justin Herbert to any poker games" - NBA Fans Abuzz as LeBron James Daps Up LA Chargers' QB on Sidelines During Lakers Game

The Lakers-Timberwolves game on Friday featured the Lakers' star LeBron James on the sideline alongside Chargers star Justin Herbert. The two celebrities of their respective games were seen dabbing up as LA wrapped up the game with a 128-110 scoreline, with a thunderous performance from Luka Doncic.LeBron James was seen walking up to Hubert to share a dab handshake with him. The Chargers' star quarterback returned the handshake while sitting. The video of their interaction went viral on social media, as the fans flooded the post's comment section with their opinions.💡 @ChargersRuinedLINKI WIN I WINOne fan trolled James for sharing a dab with the Chargers' quarterback.&quot;I bet he didn’t invite Herbert to any poker games,&quot; the fan commented.⚡️🦆 @bolts_2022LINKI bet he didn’t invite Herbert to any poker gamesOther fans commented on Hubert's decision to share the handshake while sitting.&quot;Bro didn’t even stand up. Herbert is a god damn superstar,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Imagine getting seeker by Lebron and getting dapped up in front of your girl,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Lmao love you Hebert but you gotta stand up for him bro Jesus 🤦‍♀️&quot; another fan said.Another fan labeled James and Herbert as the GOATs of their games.&quot;Just 2 fuckin’ GOATS shaking hands 🫡🫡⚡️⚡️&quot; the fan commented.Hunter Robertson @HunterRob5LINKJust 2 fuckin’ GOATS shaking hands 🫡🫡⚡️⚡️&quot;I can’t fucking breath right now oh my god my two GOATS 🤩🤩🤩&quot; another fan said.Luka Doncic secured the win for the Lakers with a 49-point performance as LeBron James watched from the sidelines. The LA superstar is currently out with a sciatic injury and is expected to return around mid-November.Kendrick Perkins reveals LeBron James got mad over his comments on Bronny JamesKendrick Perkins and LeBron James played together for a season on the Cleveland Cavaliers. They were good teammates on the court and good friends off the court. However, on Friday's episode of &quot;Out the Mud Podcast&quot;, Pekins made a shocking revelation.The ESPN analyst revealed that he and LeBron James were no longer friends. The reason for the souring of the relationship was rooted in Perkins' comments on Bronny James during his work as an analyst.&quot;I lost some friends, like some real s***. Russ, KD, Bron (LeBron),” Perkins asserted. “I had to speak on the s*** though. Bron got mad at me because we was talking about Bronny. I really didn't want to touch on it because I'm like, ‘bro, first of all, we shouldn't be talking about the 55th pick.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater, the former Cavs player asserted that as long he was talking about basketball only, he did not care about hurting anyone's feelings.