“He is the futuristic Shaquille O’Neal who can absolutely destroy you” - NBA analyst says anything Giannis Antetokounmpo does from deep is a bonus

Giannis Antetokounmpo recently received criticism for his lack of outside shooting. Nick Wright defended Giannis Antetokounmpo’s greatness. The analyst said too many people criticize the Bucks big instead of giving him his due credit.

“He is the futuristic Shaquille O’Neal, who can absolutely destroy you”

Wright said the public is too hard on Giannis Antetokounmpo. The analyst uses Shaq as an example, another player without outside shooting. Yet no one criticized Shaq for not shooting from outside.

“Nobody criticized Shaq about this sh*t, nobody," Wright said. "And they would have seemed ridiculous if they were like, ‘why doesn’t Shaq have a pull-up jump shot?’ They’re looking at [Giannis] through the wrong prism."

Giannis Antetokounmpo's skillset

Antetokounmpo has a dominating playing style. He averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game last season. Furthermore, his presence on defense should not be understated. While he doesn't league the league in blocks or steals, he is a threat to make the big plays. He famously blocked an inbound alley-oop pass in the Finals to win the game.

“Giannis is top 3 every year in scoring, top 3 every year in efficiency. So as an offensive player, he’s as good as anybody in the league … And as a defensive player, he’s the best defensive player in the league by a mile”

Anything Giannis does outside of the key is a bonus to his team. His ability to get in the paint and draw the defense is comparable to Shaq's. These double teams allow the shooters around him to take more open shots.

“Everything [Giannis] does from [6ft] out, is a bonus," Wright said.

There is arguably no player in the league that is better on the back end than Antetokounmpo.

