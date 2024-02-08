“He got a living in the past kink”: NBA fans ridicule Klay Thompson’s comments on trade discourse and Warriors’ future

Four-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors for the rest of his career and is confident he will do so. Some NBA fans, however, had a dissenting take on it, claiming he needs to be traded for the team to turn their season around and even beyond.

Trade discussions involving ‘KT’ was brought up again after the Warriors’ 127-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Asked by reporters about trade rumors about him, Klay Thompson shrugged it off and underscored that he would just continue playing. He went to highlight his intention to stay in Golden State and build on the legacy that he has created playing alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green, including winning four NBA titles.

But NBA fans found the time to ridicule the comments of the 34-year-old star, making their thoughts known through the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Here are what some of them had to say:

@MattHatten0623 wrote: I like Klay, I believe he’s the 2nd best 3 pt shooter of all time. But this dude lives on those 4 championships. You can’t live on those your whole career buddy, ur playoff record those chips, things change. Teams have gotten better. And it looks like yall have gotten worse…"

@keithcneal wrote: I’ve heard Klay say “it’s a long season” probably 10 times you’re over halfway done. Can’t keep saying that"

@Otrendvl wrote: If he takes a pay cut he would go down as a legend

Klay Thompson produces 18 points in win over Sixers as trade rumors continue to circulate

As trade rumors around him continue to swirl, Klay Thompson remains to play ball, producing 18 points in their runaway 127-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

The four-time NBA champion joined forces with Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga to lead the charge for their team in the win as resident superstar Steph Curry struggled to just nine points.

Thompson finished with 18 points, on 6-of-12 shooting and 4-of-5 from three, to help the Warriors to their second straight victory. Wiggins had a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Kuminga had 18 points.

The win improved Golden State to 23-25 for the season, 11th in the Western Conference.

While they still need to make up for a lot of lost ground, Klay Thompson believes they can make things happen and be back in the mix.

He said, following the game:

“I believe it. I will always believe. It's a long season. I will always believe we can always make a run, especially when we're all suited up.”

Trade rumors around Klay Thompson continue to persist after he turned down a two-year, $48-million contract session in the summer and amid his and the team’s struggles.

In the ongoing season, ‘KT’ has been going for 17.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!