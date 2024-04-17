"He got lucky with her": Fans dote on LeBron James' wife Savannah James' classic pantsuit Dior look

Playing in his 21st NBA season, LeBron James continues to be a model of basketball success on the court. Meanwhile, when he's off the court, he's a model of success with his wife, Savannah James, who shared pictures of her pantsuit fit from Dior on Instagram. Following the post, several fans immediately shared their reactions in the comments section.

She brought along a Dior handbag that matched the color scheme she was going with. It was a fit that she prepared for her attendance at the Dior show by Maria Grazia Chiuri. Additionally, she also shouted out entrepreneur Nancy Twine, creative iCON Billingsley, pro hairstylist Ricky Wing and Carolina Genchi G, who all helped with her outfit.

Meanwhile, fans couldn't help but be impressed at LeBron James' wife in the comments section of the Instagram post.

"She's so pretty to me. He got lucky with her."

Fan Reaction #1

Nancy Twine (nancytwine) credited Savannah James' Dior outfit while also showing appreciation for the time they spent together.

"So stunning, Savannah! Love, love this @dior look! Had the best time hanging with you!" she posted.

Additionally, Instagram user Jermaine (therealjermaine2) praised James' wife for being a standout individual.

Fan Reaction #3

Meanwhile, Instagram user Carol Farmer (deresefar) credited how Savannah James easily pulled off the pantsuit look.

"You are definitely boss with the pant suits! My kind of girl!" the fan posted.

Moreover, Instagram user Lita Lewis (followthelita) gave LeBron James' wife some high praise for not missing the mark on her Dior fit.

Fan Reaction #5

Additionally, Instagram user Corley (corleyinla) had an interesting description of Savannah's look.

"If suited and booted was a person," the fan posted.

Instagram user Tye (organically.cultivated), on the other hand, praised Savannah for taking everyone to school with how to style oneself for a Dior event properly.

"The best to always do it! Respectfully, this is motherhood, wifehood, Mrs. professor, class in session," the fan posted.

Meanwhile, Instagram user JayCee Ess (jaycee_ess08) credited LeBron James' wife for being a strong source of classic outfit inspiration in the modern age.

"Bringing back the classic pantsuit all by yourself," the fan posted.

This isn't the first time that fans have shown their fondness for Savannah's outfits as she has consistently showcased her wardrobe from time to time on her Instagram page.

LeBron James' wife on handling the spotlight

Speaking with The Cut's Sylvia Obell, the wife of the Lakers star admitted that her current lifestyle took some adjustment on her end, considering the kind of attention that came along with her husband's reputation in the NBA.

"I just really wanted to enjoy being a mom and supporting my husband," James said. "I wasn't super comfortable with putting myself out like that. That is going to put you into a rabbit hole that you don't want to be in. I could see it and I appreciate it ... Sometimes I'm like, 'Oh my, a little bit much.' But I get it and I'm cool with it."

At the time, all she was focused on was providing her full support and attention to her children and her husband, LeBron James. She didn't expect that her lifestyle would still garner a spotlight.

Luckily, she was able to find a middle ground in everything to the point that she has adapted to going through everything with a healthier mindset.

Being the wife of a four-time NBA champion and a four-time MVP certainly comes with unwanted attention, especially on her socials. Be that as it may, that hasn't stopped Savannah James from living the way she wants.

