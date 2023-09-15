"He just wants to convince Steph to play in Taiwan" - Warriors seeking to sign Dwight Howard sparks meme fest from NBA fans

Before playing for the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan, Dwight Howard was one of the best big men in the NBA in his prime.

Despite not winning a championship with the Orlando Magic in his eight seasons there, he was able to win one as a backup center for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2019-20 season.

However, Dwight Howard soon found himself out of the league after playing 60 games for the Lakers in the 2021-22 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After being out of the league for quite some time, The Athletic's Shams Charania recently announced that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year will be meeting with the Golden State Warriors next week.

Expand Tweet

At 37, Howard, who is still capable of securing rebounds off the board, can still provide that reliable defensive big coming off the bench for the Warriors.

Be that as it may, his promising fit to the Golden State Warriors roster in the upcoming season has not stopped a number of NBA fans from commenting to the latest news.

"Dwight Howard secretly just wants to convince Steph to play in Taiwan."

Fan Reaction #1

Fan Reaction #2

Fan Reaction #3

Fan Reaction #4

Fan Reaction #5

Fan Reaction #6

Fan Reaction #7

Fan Reaction #8

It is still unsure at this point how Howard will look on the NBA court after being out of the league for the last two seasons. However, the Warriors have always needed a dependable big man, outside of Kevon Looney, who can help in crashing the boards and protecting the rim.

Dwight Howard tries to recruit Chris Paul and Klay Thompson to play in Taiwan

Before meeting with the Golden State Warriors next week, Dwight Howard previously uploaded a hilarious video of himself trying to recruit numerous NBA players to come play in Taiwan.

The players ranged from NBA players who were out because of injuries and ones that got eliminated in the playoffs. He mentioned his possible Warriors teammates, Klay Thompson and Chris Paul, in the video.

"Klay, you can slide down here too, my boy," Howard said. "Deandre Ayton, you and CP3, come on."

Expand Tweet

During the 2023 playoffs, Chris Paul and his Phoenix Suns were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets. In the series, Paul only managed to play in two games before going down with an injury, leading to his team losing in six games.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors also lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Lakers. They also lost the series in six games with Thompson struggling throughout the series. He posted 16.2 points per game (34.3% shooting, including 38.1% from 3-point range).

In the offseason, Chris Paul ended up finding his way to the Warriors after being traded by the Phoenix Suns to the Washington Wizards. Eventually, the Wizards traded him for Jordan Poole from the Warriors.