"He had his mom to bribe for him" - Tony Brothers revealing truth about his NBA journey has fans roasting him

Tony Brothers made headlines in the game between the LA Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. He declared LeBron James’ arguably a three-point shot that could have tied the game, a two-point field goal.

NBA fans, particularly Lakers fans, definitely didn't like the call. Adding to their fury was Tony Brothers' recent interview, where he revealed that he doesn't even like basketball.

Brothers said in the interview that he wanted to be a judge. However, despite getting a job at the consulting firm, Brothers ended up working for the NBA after a lady friend suggested he do so.

“I don’t even really care too much for basketball in the sense of I am not a fan like just watching it. When I ended up refereeing in the NBA because I wanted to be a judge. I applied to two schools William and Mary and UVA and they both no. My mom made a call over to Old Dominion and someone she knew about a week before the school started and they admitted me there and after I graduated I ended up working for a consulting firm that same mom called someone she knew and got me a job at the consulting firm where I met a lady that referred me to basketball she told me how to get started so here I am."

Reacting to the video, NBA fans roasted Brothers on “X” (formerly Twitter). One of the fans wrote, “If Tony Brothers was a judge, everybody would be locked up lmao.” Reacting to the fact that Brothers mother helped him get the job, another fan wrote, “Man is so stupid he had his mom to bribe for him.”

Here are some reactions from fans on X.

Tony Brothers reveals the reason behind his controversial ruling

LeBron James and the Lakers fans are still not over the controversial call made by Tony Brothers in the game between the Lakers and the Timberwolves on Saturday. James even put a picture of his feet behind the three-point line, calling out the controversial call.

After the game, in the Poll Report interview, Brothers explained the reason behind calling it a two-point play, instead of a three-point shot that could have tied the game.

According to Bothers, his call was based on a lack of clear evidence on the play, despite the reply.

“The play was ruled a two-point field goal on the floor during live play. After video review, there wasn’t clear and conclusive evidence to overturn it from a two to a three, and that’s why it stood as a two-point field goal.”

With the Lakers trailing by 104-107 in the last seconds of the fourth quarter, James got the ball from Anthony Davis off of an offensive rebound. James took a few dribble and made a jump shot, in an attempt to even the game. However, after review, Bothers called it a two-point play.

LeBron was clearly in disbelief about the ruling and tried to show the officials the picture where his feet were apparently behind the line. The Lakers eventually lost the game 106-108 to the Timberwolves, who are at the top of the Western Conference.