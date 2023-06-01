"He needs to go play in China already"- NBA fans are unimpressed as Zach Edey drops out of the 2023 NBA Draft

Purdue center Zach Edey has decided to drop out of the 2023 NBA draft and return to the Boilermakers for another season. 7'4" Edey was among the most intriguing prospects in the draft. He even drew comparisons to consensus No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama due to their size and offensive skillset.

Edey posted averages of 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game after taking over as Purdue's lead star following the departure of Jaden Ivey. Edey's performances saw his draft stock rise.

He also claimed the National College Player of the Year, Big Ten Player of the Year, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Pete Newell Big Man award for his exploits in his junior season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Purdue entered the NCAA tournament as the No. 1 seed but suffered a shocking first-round loss to No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson. Despite his accolades, Zach Edey was projected to be a second-round pick at best due to his age and questions regarding his NBA readiness.

Edey also has a limited skillset, and he isn't mobile enough due to his size and frame at 7'4" and 300 pounds. That's where his comparisons to Wembanyama took a massive hit, as the latter is more versatile and mobile for someone his size.

Zach Edey seems to have assessed these factors and decided to play another college basketball season before he steps foot in the NBA. However, fans were left unimpressed by this move. One fan wrote:

"He needs to go play in China already"

More reactions followed:

PICKETTSBURGH @Pickettsburgh8 @espn Another 1st round March Madness exit incoming @espn Another 1st round March Madness exit incoming

Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 @CallahanAutoCo @espn Does this guy have a solid NBA future? Might make more money from NIL @espn Does this guy have a solid NBA future? Might make more money from NIL

〽️itchell Thomas @Mitchigan16 @espn Edey coming back to lead Purdue to another early exit in the tournament @espn Edey coming back to lead Purdue to another early exit in the tournament https://t.co/nzPTI2VZid

JM @aiedaMJ @espn All that to lose to a mid major team from New Jersey in March Madness @espn All that to lose to a mid major team from New Jersey in March Madness

The RodJesus @velodiesel @espn Do you mean a first-round NCAA tournament loss to a #1 seed? I guess if he's into that sort of thing. Or, he could just accept his destiny to be the first seven-footer in space. @espn Do you mean a first-round NCAA tournament loss to a #1 seed? I guess if he's into that sort of thing. Or, he could just accept his destiny to be the first seven-footer in space.

Zach Edey's decision to return to drop out of 2023 NBA draft is ideal for him

Zach Edey seems to have decided what's best for him by opting to return for his senior year at Purdue. Edey, for all his accolades, and success on an individual level last season, has a lot to work on to thrive in the NBA. He isn't likely to be a key player on a rebuilding team.

Moreover, with Edey likely being a second-round pick, he wouldn't earn as much from his NBA contract as much as he would from a NIL deal in college. Edey also gets another year to develop his game beyond just being a traditional center. That is highly important as the modern NBA demands more versatility from big men who can shoot away from the rim and boast lateral quickness.

Zach Edey lacks these skills. His game might not translate to the NBA, as teams will likely take advantage of his limitations. Edey also gets a shot at redemption to lead Purdue to a deep run in the NCAA tournament. Edey and Purdue got a lot of flak for not delivering on their expectations.

Also read: Why did Zach Edey withdraw from NBA Draft 2023? Reason behind withdrawal explored

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes